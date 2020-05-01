Bragg Gaming Group Announces Completion of Strategic Review and Sale of GiveMeSport

TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (the “Group” or “Bragg”) today announced it has completed the strategic review of its online media division and has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with SN&CK Media Limited (“SML”) for the sale of its media division, including GiveMeSport (“GMS”). The completion of the sale transaction by the Group is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in early May, 2020.

In August 2019, the Group previously announced a strategic review of its online media division, which extensive eight month review process was completed with the sale of its online media division to SML. The Agreement was unanimously approved by all of the directors of the Group. The Group was advised, and the process managed by Sequence Advisors.

SML, established in 2007 and based in London, England is a leading independent sports digital media company with over 30 million sports fans, specializing in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies. SML’s digital publishing partners include The National Football League (NFL), Football Fancast, The Cricket Paper, and other partners. SML reported over 500 million global ad impressions on approximately 400 websites.Pursuant to the Agreement, Bragg will receive a total consideration of up to £400,000 for the sale of its online media division. The consideration for the media division consists of an upfront cash payment of £50,000 upon completion, in addition to 10% of the gross revenues from the media division for a period of 21 months following the completion. Dominic Mansour, CEO of Bragg Gaming, said: “The completion of the strategic review process and the execution of the Agreement for the sale of Bragg’s online media division to SML will allow us to focus our efforts and resources on Oryx, our B2B business, which is growing at an exponential rate. Given the current environment and the significant jump in virtual and digital activities, we have seen demand for Oryx’s online gaming and gambling services increase over the past few months. We have made significant strides over the past year in enhancing our platform and building this asset, and we will now be able to further streamline our activities and reduce our cash burn.” Niall Coen, CEO of SML, said: “This acquisition is highly synergistic and brings our audience size to the next level. With this acquisition, SML will become one of the largest sports media web platforms in the UK and largest globally on Facebook. Both Bragg and SML have long-standing relationships with quality partners that we will be able to mutually leverage in order to grow at an exponential pace. We are excited about combining the two businesses and expanding our platform to take advantage of its 25 million Facebook followers and the great work done by the GMS team.”About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .About SML

SML is a leading independent sports digital media company with over 30m sports fans. SML specializes in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale. Through data driven engagement strategies SML creates authentic connections between brands & fans.For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

