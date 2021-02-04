Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Becomes MerkurXtip’s Exclusive Aggregator Partner in Serbia

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its footprint in Serbia. Bragg’s wholly owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming has become the exclusive content aggregation partner to MerkurXtip.

Through the partnership, MerkurXtip has significantly enhanced its online casino offering and following a successful integration, the Gauselmann-owned operator now has access to ORYX Hub, which includes more than 10,000 games from more than 100 renowned suppliers, as well as content from ORYX’s exclusive RGS partners GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem. MerkurXtip is utilizing ORYX Hub to launch games from all of ORYX’s RGS partners and a variety of third-party content from suppliers, including Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Blueprint and Microgaming. The operator will also use ORYX’s Data Platform to analyze product performance, perform targeted marketing campaigns and offer player engagement tools, such as free rounds, leaderboards, tournaments and achievements, which have proven to significantly increase player retention and player values. “Taking our products live with yet another operator partner in Serbia is a great testament to the success and popularity of our content in the country,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “We are going from strength to strength in the market and through this deal with MerkurXtip we will further bolster our existence in Serbia and extend the reach of our premium products.”“By partnering with ORYX we are now able to offer our customers a substantial library of top-notch gaming content via a single integration,” said Nenad Aleksic, Head of IT at MerkurXtip. “ORYX’s gaming content has gained a strong following in Serbia and beyond and we are thrilled to have added it to our online casino and enhance our offering.”The regulated online gambling market in Serbia has been growing at a rapid pace, with online GGR increasing from €16m in 2016 to €96m in 2019, demonstrating a compound average growth rate of 82 per cent. ORYX’s content has been proven very popular with Serbian players following its partnerships with Balkan Bet, Olimp, Meridian Bet, Maxbet, Top Bet, Admiral Bet and Mozzart Bet. ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions. The supplier was also recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate, underlying its commitment to information security.About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

