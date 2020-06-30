Braille Energy Systems Inc. Adopts New Stock Option Plan and Announces Stock Option Grants

OTTAWA, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V: BES) (“BESI” or the “Company”), which holds a majority interest in an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market, announced today that the Board of Directors has adopted a new 20% fixed incentive stock option plan (the “New Plan”) to replace the previous rolling stock option plan (the “Old Plan”). The Company also announced the grant of incentive stock options under the New Plan as compensation to its directors, officers, employees and consultants (the “New Grant”).Pursuant to the New Plan, options entitling the purchase of an aggregate 9,402,451 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) may be granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company from time to time.Pursuant to the New Grant, options to purchase up to 4,695,000 Shares have been granted at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The options expire 29 June 2025. The Company is pleased to grant the options to its management and staff as an incentive following their temporary layoff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The New Plan and, to the extent that the number of options granted under the New Grant exceeds the number of options permitted under the Old Plan, the New Grant are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and of the Disinterested Shareholders of the Corporation (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), and will be presented for approval at the Company’s upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting to be held before fiscal year-end.About Braille Energy Systems Inc.Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. Markets need better performing energy storage solutions to satisfy the huge growth expected in many different sectors like electric vehicles, solar and wind energy storage as well as portable electronic devices. With two manufacturing locations in North America, BESI will provide customers with security of supply, off-the-shelf shipments and superior service. BESI will penetrate key market segments with superior product performance utilizing graphene-based materials.Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statement Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Contact:Braille Energy Systems Inc.Judith Mazvihwa-MacLeanCFO(613) 581-4040 jmazvihwa@mincomcapital.com Scott AndersonInvestor Relations(858) 229-7063 sanderson@nextcap-ir.com



