Braille Energy Systems Inc. Awarded U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule to Officially Become Approved Federal Contractor

OTTAWA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V: BES) (“BESI” or the “Company”), announced today that it has received U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) approval under the Federal Government’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) for Industrial Products and Services (MAS Category 335911: Batteries Includes, but not limited to, batteries, chargers, monitoring systems, battery spill containment systems, and all options, parts, and accessories related to these products. Products can be used for rental, emergency, or disaster recovery efforts). Accordingly, BESI is now recognized by the GSA as an approved federal contractor for industrial products and services.

The GSA serves as the acquisition and procurement arm of the federal government, helping public agencies at the federal, state, and local levels access products and services from pre-approved vendors without the lengthy procurement process. Through GSA’s MAS, federal government agencies can now contract directly with BESI and Braille Battery for various battery professional services and solutions.“This award represents a very important milestone for BESI as we look to expand our footprint into the federal marketplace,” said BESI President and CEO, Lindsay Weatherdon. “Braille Energy Systems is committed to helping government agencies improve their operational performance, so they can further promote improved outcomes for those they serve. Securing GSA MAS approval is well-aligned with this mission as it enables us to partner with government agencies at all levels—federal, state, and local—to deliver industry-leading technology solutions to help government entities meet their goals, improve performance, and better serve the public, without the typical lengthy procurement process.”About GSAThe mission of GSA is to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across government. One of its four strategic goals is to establish GSA as the premier provider of efficient and effective acquisition solutions across the government.About Braille Energy Systems Inc.Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. Investor Contacts:Scott AndersonInvestor Relations(858) 229-7063 sanderson@nextcap-ir.com Braille Energy Systems Inc.Judith Mazvihwa-MacLeanCFO(613) 581-4040 jmazvihwa@mincomcapital.com Website: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com



