Brain Canada launches Season 3 of Playing with Marbles podcast – inside youth mental health

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playing with Marbles, Brain Canada’s English-language podcast on everything brain, is back. This season we’re zeroing in on the perspectives of people with lived experience of different mental health conditions.

Half of Canadians will have experienced a mental illness by the age of 40, and young people are especially vulnerable to mental illness. Whether due to societal pressures, post-pandemic stress, the current political climate, or other factors, young people in Canada often find themselves grappling with mental health issues at disproportionately high rates.

“One in four young people need to access mental health services every year,” says Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. “Mental health conditions are becoming more and more present, and it’s not just because we’re more aware of them now. The need for treatment is actually rising, and it’s time to acknowledge that and act on it now.”

Join host Katie Jensen and travel deep inside six unique brains to learn first-hand about what it is like to be a young person living with anxiety, depression, borderline personality disorder, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) , Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD), dissociative identity disorder, and an eating disorder. You’ll also hear from neuroscientists and clinicians about what they think is actually going on inside our brains and have the opportunity to learn more about some of the latest treatments out there.

“Every episode this season follows the story of a real person living with a real mental health condition,” says Katie Jensen. “Since most mental illness starts when we’re young, that’s where we’re starting this season.”

Listeners can expect to hear from Brain Canada-funded researchers including Dr. Jo Henderson, Dr. Tamara Vanderwal, and Dr. Sheena Josselyn, alongside many other special guests.

Playing with Marbles is a Vocal Fry Studios – Brain Canada production. This season is produced with support from RBC Future Launch.

Playing with Marbles is available wherever you get your podcasts.

