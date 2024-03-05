Brains Bioceutical Corp, the Global Leader in Natural Cannabinoid APIs, Introduces Revolutionary Solid THC, Ushering in a New Era of Clinical Research

Vancouver, Canada & London, United Kingdom, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brains Bioceutical Corp (“Brains Bio” or the “Company”), Brains Bio, a pioneer in the cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce a significant breakthrough in the journey to a world’s first solid Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and its position at the forefront of the cannabinoid pharmaceutical industry.

“Our solid D9 THC stands as a game-changer in the realm of cannabinoid-based drug development, offering our pharmaceutical partners an unparalleled tool to explore new frontiers in medicine. This breakthrough not only signifies a significant advancement in cannabinoid research but also underscores our commitment to driving innovation in pharmaceuticals.” Ricky Brar CEO & Chairman of Brains Bio. “With this revolutionary technology, our partners are poised to unlock the full potential of cannabinoid-based treatments, paving the way for novel therapies that could transform patient care. Together, we’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cannabinoid medicine, with a shared vision of improving health outcomes and enhancing quality of life for patients worldwide.”

At Brains Bio, the synergy of a world-class team, cutting-edge technology, and strategic industry partnerships has culminated in this groundbreaking achievement. The company’s leadership team, comprising veterans in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, has a proven track record of spearheading innovations and navigating complex regulatory landscapes. This expertise has been instrumental in positioning Brains Bio as a frontrunner in cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical development.

“As a scientist deeply involved in cannabinoid research, I am thrilled by Brains Bio announcement of the solid D9 THC API. This innovation not only represents a significant leap forward in the pharmaceutical application of cannabinoids but also underscores the critical need for high-quality, reliable APIs in advancing clinical research. The solid form of THC as an API paves the way for more precise dosing, improved stability, and broader application in drug development, addressing some of the key challenges we face in cannabinoid therapeutics today. It’s a milestone that promises to accelerate our quest for effective cannabinoid-based treatments, offering new hope for patients worldwide. I commend Brains Bioceutical Corp for their commitment to excellence and innovation in this rapidly evolving field.” Dr. Ichiro Takumi, M.D., Ph.D, Chairman of the board of directors, JCAC (Japan Clinical Association of Cannabinoids), Professor of Neurosurgery, St Marianna University School of Medicine

The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.5% from 2023 to 2030 [1]. This significant growth rate highlights the expanding applications of cannabis in various medical treatments and the increasing acceptance of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals in the healthcare industry.

The solid THC API’s market introduction is a clear indicator of Brains Bio ability to not only anticipate but also shape future market trends. The company’s forward-thinking approach is evident in its readiness to meet the increasing demand for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, a sector that continues to show promising growth potential.

To highlight the significance of this milestone, Brains Bio has shipped solid D9 THC samples to researchers and pharmaceutical companies in Asia and South America.

The company’s EU GMP-certified facilities represent the zenith of pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence. These facilities are the backbone of Brains Bio commitment to quality, safety, and efficacy, ensuring that this solid D9 THC and other cannabinoid APIs are produced to the most stringent standards.

This innovative product is poised to revolutionize pharmaceutical research and treatment options in various therapeutic areas, including pain management, neurological disorders, and mental health. The introduction of the solid D9 THC underscores Brains Bio role in pioneering new therapies and enhancing patient care through scientific discovery.

Brains Bio established relationships with leading pharmaceutical organizations across the globe is testament to its reputation as a trusted and reliable source of high-quality cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. These partnerships are pivotal in advancing clinical research and developing new treatments, reflecting the company’s significant opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry.

The involvement of Brains Bio in groundbreaking clinical trials, including over 30 clinical and pre-clinical studies, showcases its dedication to scientific rigor and medical advancement. These trials are critical in exploring the therapeutic efficacy of cannabinoids, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in science-led cannabinoid-based drug development.

This pioneering development is set to attract significant interest from key players in the pharmaceutical industry, looking for reliable, innovative partners in the expanding field of cannabinoid medicine. The solid D9 THC is not just a product; it’s a symbol of Brains Bio commitment to pioneering the future of healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

[1]Grandview Research

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

For investor relations, please contact:

[email protected]

brainsbio.com

Follow Brains Bio on Social:

Twitter: @BrainsBio, LinkedIn: @BrainsBio, Instagram: @BrainsPure

ABOUT BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL CORP.

Brains Bioceutical is the leader in evidence-based and science-led pioneer of natural plant-based health and wellness solutions.

Brains Bio is a leading manufacturer of the highest quality natural and pure active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with a unique suite of licenses and registrations, Brains Bio is strategically positioned to take advantage of the complex regulatory environment, securing its first mover and product quality advantage. Brains Bio is diversified across the pharmaceutical, medical, and nutraceutical sectors within the rapidly growing cannabinoid market, resulting in a strong and unique value proposition.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release contains forward looking statements or forward-looking information (“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of securities laws. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.



CBJ Newsmakers