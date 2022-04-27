Brand New Luxury Estate Homes Arriving at Vesta Properties’ Copperstone Community in SE Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A limited number of premium walk-out lots are now pre-selling in Copperfield at Copperstone, a master-planned community by Vesta Properties. The award-winning builder/developer has more than 32 years of integrated building experience in Western Canada.

There are only 14 traditional walkouts in this newest phase of Copperfield, an established community in southeast Calgary. Each lot has been exclusively developed by Vesta Properties for luxury estate single-family homes.

Vesta’s Alberta sales manager, AJ van der Linden, says each lot backs onto green space.

“These are large lots with the traditional setback that homeowners appreciate that are 36-feet to 38-feet wide,” he says.

Vesta has designed three luxury estate models specifically for these walk-out lots, priced from the mid-$800,000s.

The Prestwick, with 2,508 square feet above grade, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an upstairs bonus room and main floor office.

The next model is The Prestige, a 2,262 square foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with main floor office, walk-in pantry and either an open-to-below feature or fourth bedroom option.

The largest luxury estate floor plan is the 2,665 square foot Canmore with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, main floor office, mudroom, and spacious primary bedroom ensuite.

“One of the great features is that the secondary bedrooms have their own bathrooms. So, if the kids are getting a little bit older, they can have privacy,” he says.

Each home has more than 1,000 square feet of developable space at the walk out level. Optional development presents an opportunity for more living space or as a mortgage helper as this phase of Copperstone is zoned for secondary suites. It’s a bonus for multigenerational families, van der Linden notes.

These customizable homes come with standard luxury features like gourmet kitchen packages, quartz countertops and standard nine-foot ceilings on the main floor and basement/walk-out level.

Copperstone is one of the last phases to be built in Copperfield. The established community has schools, parks, walking trails, stores and restaurants, transit, and enviable access to Stoney Trail.

“There’s no major construction and everything you need already exists,” van der Linden says.

To be one of the first in line for a walkout lot in Copperstone, visit copperstoneliving.com or visit Vesta Properties sales centre at 1233 Copperfield Blvd. S.E.

For more information, please contact: Vesta Sales Team, via email at [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f354b4e-c221-4717-9122-5fbeb8e3f6c3



CBJ Newsmakers