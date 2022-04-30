Brand New Property Development Rundle at Riverview Crossing to Open in Beverly, AB

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mayfield Management Group, Ltd. (MMG) is excited to reveal the grand opening of Rundle at Riverview Crossing, a brand-new luxury property development in Beverly. Show suites will be ready for exclusive pre-lease from May 1, 2022, and building 1 will officially open its doors on July 1, 2022. Prospective tenants can schedule a viewing by email or call 780-222-2634.

Located in Beverly, Rundle at Riverview Crossing features well-designed, comfortable apartments with modern finishes and open-space chef-style kitchens. Tenants can enjoy a nature-inspired living space, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Light and bright kitchens and bathrooms feature high design and precision cabinetry. All units have balconies and laundry facilities.

Rundle at Riverview Crossing provides an elevated rental living experience. Tenants have access to a health and fitness center, communal living space, social room, and outdoor social area. Other benefits include the Riverview Crossing Shopping Centre, transit access, onsite security, and the ability to be part of a new community.

Located in the historic neighborhood of Beverly, Rundle is situated close to historic monuments, shopping conveniences, and the stunning Rundle Park. Riverview Crossing Shopping Center provides tenants of Rundle with retail and economic opportunities, with many neighborhood retailers, including Coles Pharmacy, Amazone Playzone, and Simply Health. Several medical and dental facilities are also within walking distance.

“Rundle is the centerpiece of a new community vision for the Beverly area. Surrounded by amenities both inside and out, Rundle offers a modern, vibrant, and quality home that is designed with you in mind,” says Aj Slivinski, President of MMG.

Rundle at Riverview is the latest property development from the Ayrshire Group, a boutique investment firm that values professionalism, accountability, and creativity. Ayrshire designed the complex to the highest eco-conscious standards; the building uses energy responsibly and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“With the combined beauty of the River Valley and the economic benefit of the Beverly Bridge (and Clover Bar Bridge), Riverview Crossing recognizes the special location of the Shopping Centre,” says Ian Kennedy, Managing Director at the Ayrshire Group. “The focus at Riverview Crossing has been to create a new experience for the community where the Shopping Centre is clean, bright and open, where families spend time together and bump into their community friends. Rundle is an extension of this vision.”

About MMG

MMG has remained one of Alberta’s most trusted and respected property management companies for over 30 years. As a fully licensed, registered, and bonded real estate brokerage, the company specializes in property, condominium, and asset management, providing quick solutions for tenants and owners.

MMG offers 24/7 on-call maintenance and qualified managers for the buildings it manages, providing tenants with a quick way to resolve problems. Skilled tradespeople carry out all maintenance work and use high-quality materials that prolong the life of buildings.

Learn More About The Rundle

You can contact MMG about The Rundle in the following ways:

Property management website | Phone: 780-451-5192 | Fax: 780-451-5194 | Address: 15624 116 Avenue, Edmonton, AB | Facebook



