Brands and sellers drive 20% greater ROAS on average with Perpetua’s Walmart ads software

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perpetua , a leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software today launched new software specifically built to help brands grow their sales on Walmart. As retail media grows in importance, Walmart continues to grow its influence and attract the attention of brands and sellers looking to reach customers on its site.

Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites (source: Walmart ), making Walmart increasingly attractive for brands to include in their advertising plans. Leveraging this traffic is a huge advantage for advertisers and Perpetua’s most recent software release expands support for brands looking to capitalize on reaching customers at product discovery stage or shoppers at point of sale on Walmart.com . Designed to maximize ad efficiency and unlock scalable growth, Perpetua’s Walmart advertising software helps brands and agencies launch and optimize Sponsored Product Ads.

“Channel expansion is more important than ever and smart sellers and brands understand the rising importance of multi-channel integration, including Walmart,” says Adam Epstein, VP Growth, Perpetua. “For a lot of sellers and brands, achieving profitable sales growth on Walmart.com is an important step toward driving long-term market share gains online. Our new Walmart-specific product is designed to drive better commerce outcomes, grow discoverability and drive incremental growth for brands on Walmart.com to ultimately increase the value of their advertising investment.”

Create, optimize and measure Walmart ads with greater efficiency

Perpetua provides a variety of advanced features that Walmart advertisers will now be able to leverage, including access to bid shading, share-of-voice reporting and keyword harvesting. Not all marketplaces are created equal, and it is imperative that brands and sellers have the right plan in place for each eCommerce and retail media site they advertise on, including Walmart. Advertisers using Perpetua’s Walmart software to implement their marketing plans have a strategic advantage to reach and exceed their growth goals.

First-price auction technology : There is a risk in overpaying for keywords in a first-price auction. Perpetua’s ad engine executes tactics such as automatic bid shading to ensure brands are being as efficient as possible with their ad spend, and focus on higher-level strategies and objectives instead.

: There is a risk in overpaying for keywords in a first-price auction. Perpetua’s ad engine executes tactics such as automatic bid shading to ensure brands are being as efficient as possible with their ad spend, and focus on higher-level strategies and objectives instead. Keyword harvesting tool : Perpetua helps marketers and sellers identify key keywords that would be most successful for their campaigns based on advertising data. Perpetua’s keyword research tool automatically culls keywords that can be customized based on search term conversions limits set by the advertisers. Additionally, suggested keywords can be added to a brand’s Walmart campaign with just one click.

: Perpetua helps marketers and sellers identify key keywords that would be most successful for their campaigns based on advertising data. Perpetua’s keyword research tool automatically culls keywords that can be customized based on search term conversions limits set by the advertisers. Additionally, suggested keywords can be added to a brand’s Walmart campaign with just one click. Increase organic rank : Unlike some marketplaces, Walmart does not allow for manual campaigns to bid on keywords unless a brand has organic rank. To help brands and marketers achieve organic rank Perpetua’s software launches automatic campaigns to gain rank and spend in other premium placements such as Buy Box, Stock Up and Homepage ads.

Marketplace advertising is critical for any brand seeking to maximize product sales, grow market share, and continues to be an important part of a holistic omnichannel strategy for marketers and sellers. With Perpetua’s advertising software, agencies and brands have a solution to manage the complexity of eCommerce advertising across marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart, to name a few. To date, thousands of advertisers use Perpetua to manage hundreds of millions of dollars in annualized ad spend across retail media.

About Perpetua

Perpetua is building the growth infrastructure for eCommerce which includes optimization and reporting technology for the world’s smartest eCommerce businesses. Through the platform, advertisers create goals based on strategy and leverage Perpetua’s best in class, AI-powered advertising engine to execute tactically. Integrations with Amazon, Instacart and Google ensure brands achieve optimal reach and engagement across the full shopper journey, and provide unified performance intelligence for maximum visibility.

Perpetua is an Ascential company and has offices in San Francisco, Toronto, London and Tokyo. To learn more, visit perpetua.io

