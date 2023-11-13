Brevo Launches MMS Capabilities Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brevo , a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions, today announced the launch of Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) for its US customers. With Brevo’s new MMS capabilities, users can now add a single image up to 850 KB alongside 1,600 characters of text*.

As small businesses prepare for the competitive holiday shopping season, creating differentiated touchpoints with prospective buyers will be key to standing out amongst competitors. MMS messages accomplish this by garnering 300% more engagement than text-only SMS messages on average1 and are proven to resonate with consumers, with half of buyers noting that they are more likely to visit a store upon receiving a text embedded with visual elements2.

MMS messages have a 98% read rate and are often opened within 90 seconds of being received3, making them a strong channel for real-time customer engagement. Younger generations in particular have shown a preference for text messages, with two thirds of Gen Z preferring brand communications via SMS rather than email4.

“As with all communication, some messages are better suited for a quick text, while others may require an email or phone call. Today’s consumers welcome these less formal methods of communication for quick order updates, flash sales, and new product alerts,” said Michael Letschin, VP Product Marketing, Brevo. “With the freedom to choose from MMS, SMS, email, WhatsApp, phone and video meetings, Brevo customers can select the right channel for each interaction.”

*Each MMS charge will be equivalent to 2.1 SMS credits.

To learn more, visit https://www.brevo.com/features/sms-marketing/

About Brevo

Brevo offers the most approachable customer relationship management (CRM) suite to deliver sustainable growth to all businesses and non-profit organizations. With Brevo, businesses benefit from a unified view of the customer journey with a Marketing and Sales Platform, Marketing Campaigns over Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Chat, and much more. Today, over 500,000 businesses – including eBay, H&M, Sodexo, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, and Michelin – trust Brevo’s reliable technology to deepen their relationships with customers. Brevo reached the coveted Centaur status with $100M ARR in January 2023, and has over 800 employees globally. Its global operations are headquartered in Paris. www.brevo.com

