BriaCell Provides Update on Alleged Illegal Trading of Public Securities

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, provides an update to the previously announced investigation of alleged illegal trading activity of its publicly traded securities.

Upon external forensic analysis of data from various industry sources consistently demonstrating significant settlement share imbalances, and after discussions with 12 individual prime brokers for clarification of these imbalances, the Company has filed formal complaints with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).

The Company will continue to work with regulatory authorities to combat illegal manipulative trading activities and will provide further updates on this investigation as they become available.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

