BriaCell Selected for MSK’s 2025 Therapeutics Accelerator Program for Bria-OTS+™ for Cancer

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ), (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce its acceptance into Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s (MSK’s) Therapeutics Accelerator 2025 Cohort program. This project aims to accelerate the clinical development of Bria-OTS+, BriaCell’s next generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy, for multiple cancer indications including metastatic breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

As one of the world’s foremost cancer research and treatment institutions, MSK has more than 135 years of leadership in patient care, education and discovery. Through the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator Cohort program, BriaCell will explore access to MSK’s expertise and institutional resources, including GMP manufacturing services, Investigational New Drug (IND) Application preparation and submission and regulatory strategy support to expedite Bria-OTS+ development.

“We are honored to work with the scientific and clinical experts at MSK Therapeutics Accelerator,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO. “MSK’s deep expertise in cancer therapy development and state-of-the-art resources make it an ideal partner to accelerate our personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy platform.”

“We are excited to welcome BriaCell into the cohort program,” stated Eileen Flowers, PhD, Director, Technology Development & Licensing, in the Office of Entrepreneurship and Commercialization at MSK.

“We believe Bria-OTS+ has the potential to transform cancer care, offering meaningful advances in efficacy and safety for thousands of patients,” stated Dr. Miguel Lopez-Lago, BriaCell’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Our participation in this cohort program is yet another step towards achieving that vision.”

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s beliefs that the collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center could propel the clinical development of Bria-OTS+; the specific topics that the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator Cohort will explore and discuss; the Company exploring access to MSK’s expertise and institutional resources; and the Company’s beliefs regarding Bria-OTS+’s potential to transform cancer care and offer meaningful advances in efficacy and safety for thousands of patients, are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers