BRIGHTSPACE SELECTED BY ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Kitchener, Waterloo, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), a leading school system based in Annapolis, Maryland, has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system after a competitive search.

AACPS is one of the 40 largest school systems in the United States. It has 128 schools and approximately 85,000 students in prekindergarten through 12th Grade. To enhance and support virtual learning for its students, staff, and families, the school system posted a request for proposals and reviewed submissions by utilizing a committee representing teachers, administrators, students and special populations. After a two-week “sandbox” trial, the school system chose Brightspace. “As we continue to travel this path of virtual learning, we were looking for a vendor that could help us not only move forward, but do so in ways that enhance the quality of education we provide to our students,” said AACPS Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto. “We believe we have found that in D2L.”According to AACPS, Brightspace offered several advantages:Integration: AACPS wanted a learning management system that seamlessly integrated with other online learning tools and its Student Information System.Flexibility: As COVID-19 continues to impact in-class learning, AACPS was looking for a learning management system that worked across multiple learning environments, including fully online and blended learning.Support and Professional Development: D2L’s commitment to providing ongoing technical support and professional development was an important consideration in the selection process.“AACPS knew what it was looking for, which was a resilient, flexible online learning solution,” says Howie Bender, Vice President, K12 at D2L. “They put us through our paces, and we’re incredibly gratified that they agree with us that Brightspace is the best choice. We’re looking forward to a great partnership going forward.”ABOUT D2L’S BRIGHTSPACED2L’s Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success.D2L’s Brightspace has won multiple industry awards , including the best K-12 learning platform for the last two years in a row. To learn more, visit D2L for K-12 .ABOUT D2LD2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 900 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com Twitter: @D2L © 2020 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



CBJ Newsmakers