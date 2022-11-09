Bringing Canadians Together

Toronto, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, ON – November 9, 2022 – The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) today released new research conducted by the NPD Group on video game players across Canada. This year’s survey reflected the growing popularity of online gaming, with an increasing number of Canadians playing video games as part of a broader online community.

The growth of online gaming has built a community of connected players, with 67% of video game players saying that video games can introduce them to new friends and relationships. As a result of video games, 48% of players spent time with people they would not have otherwise, and 38% met a good friend or spouse.

“This year’s survey highlights the important role that video games play in the lives of millions of Canadians,” said Jayson Hilchie, President & CEO of ESAC. “Canadians play video games to have fun, unwind and relieve stress – and they are increasingly sharing that experience with their families, and a growing community of online friends.”

Overall, 49% of adult video game players and 70% of kids play video games most often with other people, including a growing number of parents and children playing together.

Gaming as a Family

As the generations who grew up playing video games become parents themselves, they are increasingly passing that love on to their children.

74% of video game playing parents say that they play video games with their children, an increase of 9% over the past two years.

69% of video game playing parents felt that video games helped them to spend more time with their children.

The Benefits of Gaming

The top reasons given by respondents for playing video games were to have fun, unwind and to have some personal time.

85% of gamers felt that video games provided stress relief.

84% felt that it brought joy.

81% felt that it improved their cognitive skills.

Player Habits

The survey also highlighted several interesting stats across the country:

53% of Canadians have played video games in the past four weeks, and they average 7.9 hours per week playing video games.

The highest percentage of video game players is in BC, with 59% of the population playing.

The most time spent playing is in Manitoba, where video game players average 9 hours per week.

36% of adult gamers and 28% of teen gamers have engaged with eSports over the past year. Of those, 70% would consider eSports as a potential career option.

For men, the group that plays the most hours per week are teenagers 13 – 17 years old (11.5 hours per week). For women, it is those aged 55-64 years (8.4 hours).

For the full survey and additional statistics, please see the 2022 Essential Facts report here <www.essentialfacts.ca>. The survey was conducted among 3,091 people between May 20th to 31st, 2022 and analyzed by NPD Group for ESAC.

