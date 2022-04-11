Brixton Metals Begins IP Geophysical Survey at its Langis Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 70 line-km Alpha IP Geophysical Survey and surface sampling-mapping campaign at its wholly owned Langis Project located in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario, Canada.

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “The 2020-2021 fall/winter drill program results identified very encouraging broad zones of silver, cobalt, and nickel mineralization. Over the past year the company has spent significant time remodelling all results and has identified three domains of interest. The domains include cobalt-nickel associated with the Archean basement rock, gold within the Algoman Syenite and native silver+-cobalt found within most lithologies. The results from the IP survey, mapping and geochemical sampling will allow us to refine the drill targets for the 2022 fall drill program.”

Click here for Figure 1. Location and geology of the Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Figure-1_11Apr2022-scaled.jpg

Historically there has been limited surface mapping and sampling on the Langis property due to the lack of outcrop exposure and a thick sequence of glaciolacustrine Pleistocene overburden which covers most of the property, particularly to the east. A small-scale reconnaissance program to map exposed outcrops and collect rock samples is planned for the early spring once preliminary results from the Alpha IP survey have been received.

Click here for Figure 2. East-West Cross Section viewing north, showing silver, cobalt and nickel of the Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Figure-2_11Apr2022.jpg

Precious-metal-bearing polymetallic calcite–quartz vein systems occur throughout the Cobalt Camp including the Langis property. Ore-bearing veins have been observed along Nipissing diabase contacts and along the unconformity between Archean Keewatin basement rocks and the overlying Huronian sediments. Zones of ore-grade mineralization appear largely controlled by Archean basement architecture and pre-Huronian erosion valleys, particularly where horizons of Archean pillow-interflow sediments exist, and at the intersection of steeply dipping faults.

Three distinct mineralization trends have been identified at Langis from historical work and more recent drilling by Brixton:

Silver mineralization is primarily hosted in vertical, dilatant zones and shear veins within the Huronian sediments

High-grade cobalt mineralization is present in broad envelopes hosted largely within the Keewatin Basalt, often at or below the contact of Huronian sediments

A broad nickel anomaly appears to be present at depth below the cobalt mineralization and proximal to the Huronian-Archean unconformity

Previous exploration and historic mining at Langis have largely been focused on silver production; however, the potential exists for significant cobalt-nickel mineralization in the area.

Additionally, the property remains largely underexplored for its gold potential, particularly within the Archean Algoman syenite to the northwest of the mine property, which is part of the regionally prospective intrusive complex within the Abitibi Greenstone belt, known for its economic gold endowment.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey stated, “The potential for multiple generations of mineralization on the Langis Project is very encouraging. In addition to the geophysical survey, mapping and surface sampling, the Company plans to conduct re-assaying of select high nickel bearing material for platinum group metals which has not been done previously. We are looking forward to testing these new gold, cobalt-nickel and silver rich domains through drilling.”

About the Langis Mine Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis Mine Project is a past producing mine located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada just north from the northern end of Lake Temiskaming with excellent infrastructure. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets, and as disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill. The mineralization can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization is hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics and metasediments, Coleman Member (Huronian Supergroup) sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis Mine produced 10.6Moz of silver at 25 opt Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced over 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO for the Company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, its flagship Thorn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project located in NW BC, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC under Option to Pacific Bay Minerals, the Langis-HudBay Ag-Co-Ni Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven Cu-Ag-Au Project in NW Montana, USA under Option to Ivanhoe Electric. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

