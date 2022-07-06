Brixton Metals Drills 64m of 5.74 g/t Gold Including 28.95m of 10.36 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce its first batch of 2022 drill results from its wholly owned Thorn Project located in the Golden Triangle trend of British Columbia. The Project is located within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nation’s traditional territory.

Highlights

Hole THN22-205 intercepted numerous visible gold counts and returned the highest-grade gold intercept this season

Hole THN22-205 was collared 120m west from the discovery hole THN21-186 (300 g*m intercept)

Hole THN22-205 yielded: 64.00m of 5.74 g/t Au (367 g*m Au) Including 52.00m of 6.97 g/t Au (362 g*m Au) Including 28.95m of 10.36 g/t Au (300 g*m Au) including 7m of 19 g/t Au



Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are delighted that our May start to the 2022 season is paying off and that lab turnaround times are a meaningful improvement over last year. We are looking forward to further expanding this exciting new gold discovery at the Trapper Zone both further west, east and at depth. We have many holes yet to drill in this area so we are very excited to see what other discoveries can be made.”

Click here for Figure 1. Gold Geochemistry and Trapper Target Location Map:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-1_6July2022.jpg

Table 1. Select Mineralized Intervals for the Tapper Target Drilling.

Hole From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au g/t * m THN22-205 114.00 178.00 64.00 5.74 9.11 367.36 including 120.00 172.00 52.00 6.97 10.83 362.44 including 141.00 169.95 28.95 10.36 16.21 299.92 including 150.00 157.00 7.00 19.01 23.11 133.07 Hole From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au g/t * m THN22-204 11.00 16.00 5.00 2.74 8.79 13.71 THN22-204 131.00 135.11 4.11 1.23 6.61 5.06 THN22-203 8.22 19.00 10.78 1.25 6.50 13.43 including 11.00 15.00 4.00 3.02 12.24 12.08

All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated “The numbers speak for themselves as to the gold potential of the Trapper Target with this outstanding hole. The Thorn Project has many mineralizing centers within the largest mineral claim group held by any company in British Columbia.”

Click here for Figure 2. Collar Locations at the Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-2_6July2022.jpg

Discussion

Gold mineralization at Trapper is structurally controlled and northwest, east-west and northeast trends have been identified. Mineralization appears to favor the contact between the Cretaceous quartz diorite and the Triassic lapilli tuff volcanic rocks. Broad high-grade gold intervals are largely hosted within the quartz diorite unit. The gold is associated with base metal veins (lead-zinc +/- copper) that have offsets, jogs and broken patterns. With the use of oriented core measurements, surface mapping, geochemistry and magnetics, the aim is to achieve predictability of the gold-bearing zones. The current drilling at the Trapper Target is located about 7km southeast from the Camp Creek Porphyry Target.

Click here for Figure 3. HQ Core Photographs from Hole 205:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-3_6July2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 4. HQ Core Photographs from Hole 205:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-4_6July2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 5. Close up of Visible Gold, HQ Core Photograph from Hole 205:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-5_6July2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 6. HQ Core Photographs from Hole 205 (150.23-153.36m):

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-6_6July2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 7. HQ Core Photographs from Hole 205:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-7_6July2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 8. HQ Core Photographs from Hole 205:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-8_6July2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 9. Graphic Strip Log for lithology-gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc from hole THN22-205:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Figure-9_6July2022.png

It is evident by the graphic strip log in Figure 9, that the gold and silver mineralization is associated with copper, lead and zinc at least within this part of the mineralizing system.

Drilling Update

At press time, a total of 5091.70m have been drilled this season so far, with 2557m at the Camp Creek Porphyry target and 2533m at the Trapper Target.

Drill hole THN22-200 (629m depth) and THN22-202 (636m depth) were drilled in the Camp Creek area from the same pad as pilot holes where if porphyry mineralization was encountered, the larger drill would continue deeper in these holes. Hole THN22-201 was drilled as a new hole from the same pad as hole THN21-184 with a 239 degrees azimuth and -83 dip, since we were unable to re-enter THN21-184 and conduct a deep wedge hole as was originally planned. Hole THN22-201 was drilled to a depth of 1302m depth and was terminated due to poor ground conditions (assays are pending). Drill holes THN22-203 to THN22-210 were drilled at the Trapper Target. The Nemo Target hole THN22-211 was a geophysical conductor test.

Table 2. Drill Collar and hole information in this News Release.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth Zone Status THN22-200 627777 6491684 612 241 -69 629.02 Camp Creek no significant results THN22-201 627876 6491944 672 239 -83 1302.71 Camp Creek assays pending THN22-202 627777 6491684 612 290 -76 636.12 Camp Creek assays pending THN22-203 630222 6485571 1325 6 -45 242.93 Trapper reported here THN22-204 630222 6485571 1325 6 -80 282.55 Trapper reported here THN22-205 630222 6485571 1325 6 -65 303.89 Trapper reported here THN22-206 630344 6485533 1302 0 -50 338.02 Trapper assays pending THN22-207 630344 6485533 1302 0 -76 232.36 Trapper assays pending THN22-208 630286 6485544 1322 1 -64 258.47 Trapper assays pending THN22-210 630286 6485544 1322 2 -44 160.62 Trapper assays pending THN22-209 630286 6485544 1322 3 -81 218.54 Trapper assays pending THN22-211 629439 6486987 910 193 -71 496.47 Nemo assays pending Total 5101.70



About the Thorn Project

The wholly-owned 2,863 square kilometer Thorn Project is located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, AK. The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km trend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex and related sedimentary units with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration work. Information on each of the targets may be found at the following link: https://brixtonmetals.com/thorn-gold-copper-silver-project/

About the Trapper Gold Target

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km. The gold-in-soil geochemical signature has a strong positive correlation to zinc-lead. The Trapper Target represents a volcanic and intrusive hosted gold target. The volcanics are Triassic Stuhini lapilli tuff and at least two intrusive phases have been identified as diorite and quartz diorite. Age-dating for the mineralized intrusive is Cretaceous of 85.2Ma +- 1.2Ma. Visible gold has been identified in core and surface outcrops. Rock grab samples have returned up to 135 g/t Au. Visible gold is recognized in several environments: within base metal-veins-veinlets (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite); quartz-stockwork, within sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets and disseminated gold in the diorite. In 2021, Brixton completed 15 drill holes between 58-322m depth for a total of 3,107m. In 2011, forty-two drill holes were completed, totaling 8581m, where drill hole TG11-11 returned 32.64m of 1.78 g/t Au including 0.41m of 92.8 g/t Au with visible gold. The Trapper Target is royalty free.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.0m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (now under Option to Pacific Bay Minerals (TSXV: PBM), the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE: IE). Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

