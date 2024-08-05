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Brixton Metals Drills 82,334 g/t Silver (2,647 Ounces Per Tonne Silver) Over 0.5m within 11.35m of 4,560 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

Brixton Metals Drills 82,334 g/t Silver (2,647 Ounces Per Tonne Silver) Over 0.5m within 11.35m of 4,560 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

CBJ Newsmakers

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