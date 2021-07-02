BROCCOLINI ANNOUNCES NEXT STEPS FOR STATE-OF-THE-ART WAREHOUSE PROJECT IN CAMBRIDGE

Montreal, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian leader in real estate development and construction, Broccolini, is excited to announce that after receiving the necessary permits to perform grading work from the City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority, preliminary work has begun for the development of a state-of-the-art warehouse distribution centre at 140 Old Mill Road in Cambridge, Ontario. A formal site plan application will be submitted in the coming weeks before the official groundbreaking will take place.

“This is another Broccolini project that will help the economic recovery in Ontario by creating hundreds of jobs during construction and over 500 long-term jobs when it opens. We’re proud to participate in the local economy and help create commute-free employment opportunities for residents in the Cambridge area,” stated James Beach, Broccolini’s VP of Real Estate Development.

The site plan application for the proposed development will include studies and impact assessments covering all aspects of the project, from noise, traffic and road improvements to groundwater recharge and wetland preservation, heritage policies, landscaping and buffering, and municipal servicing. Each of these elements will be subject to approval by the City of Cambridge and by the various concerned agencies before a building permit can be issued.

“This is an ideal location for a warehouse distribution centre, as it has direct access to the 401, and has already completed the public consultation process to be designated for industrial use,” said Delis Lus, Broccolini’s VP of Real Estate Development. “We intend to build a state-of-the-art facility that meets the highest environmental standards, both in terms of construction and ongoing operations.”

The 49-acre plot of land at 140 Old Mill Road and the neighbouring properties located at 128, 134 and 228 Old Mill Road, totalling over 61 acres of developable land, are all owned by the Broccolini entity 140 Old Mill Road LP. This area has been identified by the City of Cambridge for industrial business park use since 1999. Numerous public consultations were held when establishing the Region’s Official Plan, the City’s Official Plan, the Cambridge Blair Area Special Study, the Blair Village Heritage Conservation District Plan, and the Millgate Subdivision consultation. Broccolini has received the support of the Cambridge City Council to unify the zoning on the entirety of the purchased land, which currently has near identical (M-1) zoning in place, and to develop it as a single unit.

About Broccolini

Broccolini is a leading single-source provider of construction, development, and real-estate services in Canada. The company provides a wide range of services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential markets, including general contractor, construction manager, project manager, property manager and developer. Broccolini’s Real Estate Management subsidiary currently owns and manages a portfolio of more than 40 properties, representing a total of over 11 million square feet of assets.

