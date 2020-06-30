Broccolini Starts Construction of Second Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Ottawa

OTTAWA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broccolini has broken ground on the newest Amazon fulfillment centre in Canada, set to be completed in 2021. Located within the CitiGate Corporate Business Park in Barrhaven, the new fulfillment centre will be the second in Ottawa. Broccolini’s expertise in fast-paced construction projects will help the project meet an anticipated 14-month construction deadline. Broccolini will hire technical experts from a wide range of fields to ensure timely project delivery, creating over 700 jobs at construction launch.“We are excited to once again partner with Amazon and begin construction of a new, technologically-advanced fulfillment centre. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve trained our employees and set new protocols to ensure workers can do their jobs safely while respecting the latest health guidelines,” said James Beach, Director of Real Estate and Development at Broccolini in Ottawa. “Amazon will benefit from our considerable and diversified expertise to coordinate all development and construction aspects from the outset through to delivery, as well as our management experience that comes with our impressive portfolio of properties.”Once completed, Broccolini will act as landlord and property manager for the new fulfillment centre.Premium expertise in design-build constructionThis project is Broccolini’s fourth partnership with Amazon, reflecting the company’s expertise in real estate and its leadership in the design and construction of fulfillment centres. It adds to other prestigious projects led by Broccolini, such as the New Maison de Radio-Canada in Montreal and some of the city’s largest high-rise buildings.“Broccolini continues to demonstrate its excellence in building state-of-the-art construction projects. We are uniquely positioned to develop and deliver large-scale projects such as the newest Amazon fulfillment centre, which help the Canadian economy as it reopens for business,” added Mr. Beach.With offices in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal, Broccolini is a leader in real estate development and in the construction and development of industrial buildings in Canada. Broccolini caters to the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential markets in Canada and provides a wide range of services, acting as a general contractor, construction manager, project manager, property manager and developer.SOURCE: Broccolini

