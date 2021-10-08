Brompton Funds Announces Change of Trustee

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: FFI.UN) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) announces a change of trustee for Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund (the “Fund”).

Effective on or about November 25, 2021, or such other date as determined by Manager, Brompton Funds Limited, the manager of the Fund, will replace the current trustee of the Fund (Computershare Trust Company of Canada) and be appointed as successor trustee to the Fund in accordance with the terms of the Fund’s declaration of trust dated September 5, 2018.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

