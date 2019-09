TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: DGS, GDV, GDV.PR.A, LBS, LBS.PR.A, LCS, OSP.PR.A, SBC, SBC.PR.A,) – Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on October 15, 2019 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019 for each of the following funds: