Brookfield Announces Appointment of Mark Carney as Vice Chair and Head of ESG and Impact Fund Investing

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) today announced the appointment of Mark Carney as a Vice Chair and Head of ESG and Impact Fund Investing. Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role at Brookfield. He is currently the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and is a longtime advocate for sustainability, specifically with regard to the management and reduction of climate risks.Mark will expand on Brookfield’s existing strengths in ESG investing with the development of a group of funds that will work to combine positive social and environmental outcomes with strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. The funds will make ESG-focused investments that are both capable of delivering measurable outcomes against specific impact goals and consistent with Brookfield’s extensive experience investing in high-quality, sustainable assets that form the backbone of the global economy.Mark served as the Governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020. In addition, he served as First Vice-Chair of the European Systemic Risk Board, and remains a member of the Group of Thirty and the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum. In December 2019, Mark was appointed as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and will continue in that role. Prior to his tenure as Governor of the Bank of England, he served as the Governor of the Bank of Canada and Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mark was Chair of the G20’s Financial Stability Board from 2011-2018, where he oversaw the reform of the global financial system. He began his career with a leading international investment bank.* * * * *Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A, respectively.For press inquiries, please contact: Forward-Looking Statements

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “proposed”, “believe”, conditional verbs such as “will”, “may” and derivations thereof and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements.Although Brookfield believes that the anticipated future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information is based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include: general economic conditions; interest rate changes; availability of equity and debt financing; and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by the company with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including in Management’s Discussion and Analysis under the heading “Business Environment and Risks”. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



CBJ Newsmakers