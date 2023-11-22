Brookfield Corporation Announces Credit Rating Upgrade to “A”

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) (“Brookfield”) today announced that it has received an upgrade to its senior unsecured debt rating from DBRS to “A” from A (low). The upgrade reflects the continued growth in the earnings and cashflows of the business, underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet. DBRS pointed to the strength of Brookfield’s premier global alternative asset management business, the scaling of its Insurance Solutions franchise, and the resilience and quality of the earnings and cashflows generated by its underlying operations.

Nicholas Goodman, President of Brookfield Corporation, stated “We are pleased with the credit rating upgrade, which reflects the strength of our franchise through cycles—including the growing scale and diversity of our business, the quality of our cashflows and our fortress balance sheet. The upgrade is further recognition of our longstanding commitment to conservative financing principles and our differentiated perpetual capital base of $140 billion.”

Brookfield Corporation also received an upgrade from DBRS on its preferred shares rating to Pfd-2 from Pfd-2 (low).

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for our shareholders. Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

