Brookfield Corporation Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, NYSE: BN) (“Brookfield” or “the Company”) today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the Company’s outstanding Class A Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). Purchases under the bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from August 22, 2025 to August 21, 2026, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased or such other price as may be permitted. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled.

Under the normal course issuer bid, Brookfield is authorized to repurchase each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:

Series Ticker Issued and outstanding shares1 Public float Average daily trading volume2 Maximum number of shares subject to purchase3 Total Daily Series 2 BN.PR.B 10,220,175 10,220,175 6,871 1,022,017 1,717 Series 4 BN.PR.C 3,983,910 3,983,910 1,869 398,391 1,000 Series 13 BN.PR.K 8,792,596 8,792,596 5,361 879,259 1,340 Series 17 BN.PR.M 7,840,204 7,840,204 2,724 784,020 1,000 Series 18 BN.PR.N 7,681,088 7,681,088 3,698 768,108 1,000 Series 24 BN.PR.R 10,808,027 10,808,027 11,864 1,080,802 2,966 Series 26 BN.PR.T 9,770,928 9,770,928 10,123 977,092 2,530 Series 28 BN.PR.X 9,233,927 9,233,927 13,559 923,392 3,389 Series 30 BN.PR.Z 9,787,090 9,787,090 5,960 978,709 1,490 Series 32 BN.PF.A 11,750,299 11,750,299 9,481 1,175,029 2,370 Series 34 BN.PF.B 9,876,735 9,876,735 10,987 987,673 2,746 Series 36 BN.PF.C 7,842,909 7,842,909 2,976 784,290 1,000 Series 37 BN.PF.D 7,830,091 7,830,091 3,402 783,009 1,000 Series 38 BN.PF.E 7,906,132 7,906,132 6,217 790,613 1,554 Series 40 BN.PF.F 11,841,025 11,841,025 8,057 1,184,102 2,014 Series 42 BN.PF.G 11,887,500 11,887,500 23,404 1,188,750 5,851 Series 44 BN.PF.H 9,831,929 9,831,929 5,624 983,192 1,406 Series 46 BN.PF.I 11,740,797 11,740,797 6,506 1,174,079 1,626 Series 48 BN.PF.J 11,885,972 11,885,972 5,623 1,188,597 1,405 Series 51 BN.PF.K 3,320,486 3,320,486 2,462 332,048 1,000 Series 52 BN.PF.L 1,177,580 1,177,580 1,718 117,758 1,000

As of August 19, 2025, under its current normal course issuer bid that commenced on August 22, 2024 and will expire on August 21, 2025, and which was approved by the TSX, Brookfield has not made any purchases of the Preferred Shares.

Brookfield believes that the renewed normal course issuer bid will provide the flexibility to use available funds to purchase Preferred Shares should they be trading in price ranges that do not fully reflect their value.

Brookfield intends to enter into an automatic share purchase plan on or about the week of September 22, 2025 in relation to the normal course issuer bid. The automatic share purchase plan will allow for the purchase of Preferred Shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out period, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, the Preferred Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com

Media

Kerrie McHugh

Tel: (212) 618-3469

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations

Katie Battaglia

Tel: (416) 359-8544

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which in turn are based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements referring to potential future purchases by Brookfield of its Preferred Shares pursuant to the Company’s normal course issuer bid and automatic share purchase plan.

Although Brookfield Corporation believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) returns that are lower than target; (ii) the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business; (iii) the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates and heightened inflationary pressures; (iv) global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; (v) strategic actions including acquisitions and dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; (vi) changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); (vii) the ability to appropriately manage human capital; (viii) the effect of applying future accounting changes; (ix) business competition; (x) operational and reputational risks; (xi) technological change; (xii) changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; (xiii) governmental investigations and sanctions; (xiv) litigation; (xv) changes in tax laws; (xvi) ability to collect amounts owed; (xvii) catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes and epidemics/pandemics; (xviii) the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; (xix) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (xx) the failure of effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting and other risks; (xxi) health, safety and environmental risks; (xxii) the maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; (xxiii) the existence of information barriers between certain businesses within our asset management operations; (xxiv) risks specific to our business segments including asset management, wealth solutions, renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and corporate activities; and (xxv) factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect future results. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release or such other date specified herein. Except as required by law, Brookfield Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

_____________________________

1 As at August 15, 2025

2 Calculated for the six-month period ended July 31, 2025.

3 In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases on the TSX with respect to (i) the Series 4, Series 17, Series 18, Series 36,Series 37, Series 51 and Series 52 Preferred Shares will be limited to 1,000 of the respective series and (ii) each of the other series of Preferred Shares (excluding the Series 4, Series 17, Series 18, Series 36, Series 37, Series 51 and Series 52 Preferred Shares) will be limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the respective Preferred Shares.



