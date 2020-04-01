Bruce Power commits 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to Province of Ontario for fight against COVID-19

TIVERTON, ON, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bruce Power announced this morning it will be providing 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to support the province’s fight against COVID-19, ensuring that front-line workers have the protection they need as the heroes supporting our families and communities.The company’s President and CEO, Mike Rencheck, made the announcement during a conversation with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on 560 CFOS AM’s Open Line radio show with Dave Carr. Bruce Power’s commitment includes masks, gloves, gowns for safety protection. “I thank Premier Ford and our local MPPs, Bill Walker and Lisa Thompson, for their leadership. I also want to thank our public health and front-line care workers and all the people who keep Ontario moving,” said Rencheck. “We look forward to using our logistics and supply chain to get this equipment to the front lines as soon as possible through local and provincial organizations, our counties in southwestern Ontario, and the Ministry of Health.“You can count on the team at Bruce Power to do its part by keeping the lights on, generating some of the lowest cost power in the province, and maintain global isotope production for medical equipment sterilization during this time.”Premier Ford expressed his gratitude to Rencheck and Bruce Power for the commitment and for “providing power to millions of people in Ontario”.“I want to thank all of Ontario’s power workers, including the 4,000 hard-working employees at Bruce Power, who are keeping the lights on for Ontario families and businesses,” said the Premier. “I also want to thank Bruce Power for doing its part to fight COVID-19 by donating 600,000 piece of PPE and producing the isotopes needed to sterilize medical equipment for our front-line workers. By working together, we can beat this virus and keep all Ontarians safe and healthy.”Greg Rickford, the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, offered his gratitude to Bruce Power for its commitment to the fight against the coronavirus.“Ontario is fortunate to have world-class electricity generators who are not only keeping the lights on, but are going above and beyond to support our province during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rickford. “Thank you to Bruce Power for this generous donation to Ontario’s front-line health care workers. This is the Ontario Spirit at its very core.” Walker, who is also the Associate Minister of Energy for the province, and a former Bruce Power employee, also expressed his appreciation for today’s announcement. “A heartfelt thank you to Bruce Power for their most generous commitment to support those on the front line in the fight against COVID-19,” said Walker. “Along with continuing to produce clean, safe, and reliable electricity and much-needed medical isotopes, Bruce Power is showing true Ontario Spirit with this incredible donation.”To listen to the conversation between Premier Ford and Mike Rencheck this morning, please click here.About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.John Peevers

Bruce Power

519-361-6583

john.peevers@brucepower.com



CBJ Newsmakers