Bruce Power launches COVID-19 Retooling and Economic Recovery Council

TIVERTON, ON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bruce Power announced today it is establishing the Bruce Power Retooling and Economic Recovery Council to leverage the province’s robust nuclear supply chain and assist in Ontario’s fight against COIVD-19 and to help aid economic recovery.Mike Rencheck, President and CEO, will be joined by elected officials, along with business and supply chain leaders, at 11:45 a.m. on the company’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BrucePowerNGS) to speak about the company’s latest initiative. Media are invited to tune into the Facebook Live event.Bruce Power’s Life-Extension Program is Canada’s second largest infrastructure project and largest private sector infrastructure program, creating 22,000 direct and indirect jobs which contribute $4 billion to Ontario’s GDP and $8-$11 billion to Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP). With 90 per cent of the investment in manufactured goods and services coming from 480 companies in Ontario and other provinces, we can harness these capabilities in the fight against COVID-19, and help drive our economic recovery.“An innovative and dynamic nuclear supply chain is more important than ever in meeting this new challenge while successfully implementing our mission of providing clean, reliable, flexible, low-cost nuclear energy and a global supply of medical isotopes,” said Rencheck, “We are mobilizing a great team with our extended supply chain, which spans the province, to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and to help drive our economic recovery in the future.”Greg Rickford, the Minister of Energy, Mines, Northern Development, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, said the launch of the Retooling and Economic Recovery Council is consistent with Ontario’s focus to fight COVID-19 as a top priority and a look ahead to our economic recovery. “Ontario relies on its nuclear fleet to provide reliable and affordable electricity to Ontarians each and every day and now the industry is stepping up to play an even bigger role in the fight against COVID-19,” Rickford said. “I want to thank the hard-working folks at Bruce Power and their supply chain for all they have done to help protect front-line workers and for their commitment to helping rebuild our economy once we get through the unprecedented crisis.”Bill Walker, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound and the Associate Minister of Energy, reiterated the Government of Ontario’s commitment to nuclear power over the long term and to the Life-Extension Program at Bruce Power as a stable, low-cost and positive economic source of power.“Bruce Power is home to one of Canada’s largest infrastructure projects which will ensure that our province has safe, low-cost, clean and reliable electricity for decades to come,” said Walker. “We are counting on them now more than ever to kick start our economy through the determination, innovation and resilience of their Ontario-based supply chain.” The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has played a leading role in partnering with the business community with a focus on retooling and recovery. Rocco Rossi, the President and CEO at the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, recognized the leadership of the company and the supply chain taking a proactive and immediate action in both of these critical areas. “One of the great competitive advantages we have here in Ontario is our tremendous expertise in nuclear energy,” Rossi said. “Nuclear electricity is GHG-emissions free, it’s low cost, it supports the advanced manufacturing sector, provides life-saving isotopes and now is leading in the fight against COVID-19. “The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is proud to be part of the Bruce Power COVID-19 Retooling and Economic Recovery Council and will support its efforts to rebuild our economy.” Highlights on the Council include:The Council will be formed for the duration of the pandemic and inclusive of all of Bruce Power’s Ontario-based suppliers. The focus will be on the continued retooling of the supply chain to meet front-line COVID-19 needs, and to plan to contribute to the province’s economy recovery in the short, medium and long term;Exploring new uses for nuclear medical applications including isotopes for the sterilization of medical equipment and long-term supply security. This will include exporting isotopes to assist in the global fight against the pandemic, launching a project to sterilize and re-use N95 masks through high-volume irradiation;Leveraging the strong quality and rigour within the nuclear supply chain to support the health care sector through the rapid production of medical Personal Protection Equipment for front line-workers, including masks, face shields and gowns along with technology for sanitization and potential re-use, participation in pilot projects to make ventilators within the Bruce Power supply chain or help identify technology options to better utilize existing ventilators;Enhancing “Buy Local” tools and approaches to ensure small businesses are utilized fully in communities where nuclear suppliers are located;Facilitating the production of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products for distribution to communities, and especially targeted towards seniors and First Nations communities. About Bruce Power

