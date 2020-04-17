Bruce Power, Power Workers’ Union to provide $200,000 apiece to support University Health Network’s research for COVID-19 treatment and testing

TIVERTON, ON, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bruce Power and the Power Workers’ Union (PWU) announced today that they will be sharing evenly a $400,000 donation to University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto to be used in the fight against COVID-19.UHN, which includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, is accelerating research in treatment for vulnerable people to the novel coronavirus, and faster testing capability for front-line workers. Bruce Power and the PWU are stepping up to help fund this research and are issuing a challenge to other companies in the energy sector to show their support.“We are very fortunate to live in a country that’s a world leader in health care,” said Cathy Sprague, Bruce Power’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources. “Bruce Power proudly plays a role as a producer of medical isotopes used for the sterilization of medical equipment in health-care facilities around the world, and in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.“While our main focus is on making sure Ontario has safe, reliable electricity, we recognize there’s a critical need to support the type of research that UHN is undertaking to treat and protect people against this pandemic.”The Power Workers’ Union was quick to respond to UHN’s request to assist in the funding of research to better understand COVID-19 and to accelerate the development and implementation of treatment strategies for patients, health-care workers and the public.“It is with tremendous pride that the Power Workers’ Union participates in this $400,000 donation with Bruce Power,” said PWU President Jeff Parnell. “The diligent work our health-care providers perform on a daily basis, in the midst of this pandemic and at all other times, is truly irreplaceable.“We are elated to help in this capacity and hope this empowers UHN to continue making a difference. We encourage our partners in the energy industry to do their part, and to consider contributing to this more than worthy cause.”While UHN receives funding from the Government of Ontario for patient care and diagnostic testing, it is looking to corporate Canada to help fund research into vaccines, immunology and other interventions, not only for today but for the longer term.“On behalf of UHN, I want to thank Bruce Power and the Power Workers’ Union for their generous support in the fight against COVID-19,” says Dr. Bradly G. Wouters, Executive VP of Science & Research at UHN. “This gift will help drive new knowledge in prevention, diagnostics, anti-viral therapies and cures, and accelerate solutions that can put an end to this pandemic.”About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.About Power Workers’ UnionThe PWU is the union of choice for the vast majority of the workers who help operate Ontario’s electricity system. The PWU represents approximately 15,000 people (about 70 percent of the unionized electricity workers in the province) working in Ontario’s generating stations, transmission and distribution lines and system control facilities. The membership is represented through approximately 55 Collective Agreements.About University Health NetworkUniversity Health Network (UHN) consists of Toronto General Hospital (recently voted the number four hospital in the world and the best in Canada according to Newsweek magazine), Toronto Western Hospital, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. The scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN has made it a national and international source of discovery, education and patient care. It has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. UHN is Canada’s number one research hospital and is affiliated with the University of Toronto.AttachmentUniversity Health Network1John Peevers

