Bruce Power signs $1.3 billion fuel channel and feeder replacement contract with Shoreline Power Group for remaining MCR projects

Tiverton, Ontario, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bruce Power has made a major investment in powering Ontario’s economy and climate change goals forward, awarding a $1.3-billion contract to Shoreline Power Group for Fuel Channel and Feeder Replacement (FCFR) for its remaining Major Component Replacement (MCR) projects in Units 4, 5, 7 and 8.

The announcement comes just days after Bruce Power achieved substantial completion on its Unit 6 MCR project on-time and on-budget. Shoreline Power Group, a joint venture between Aecon, SNC-Lavalin and United Engineers and Constructors, completed the FCFR for Unit 6 and had previously been awarded the Unit 3 MCR project which began March 1. With this new contract, Shoreline Power Group will execute FCFR work on all six of Bruce Power’s MCR project (Units 3-8), helping to extend the life of the site to 2064 and beyond.

“We’re pleased to be able to partner with Shoreline Power Group for the entirety of our Major Component Replacement project over the next decade to perform the major component replacement portion of our Life Extension Program,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power President and CEO. “Part of Shoreline’s commitment is to deliver the next two MCRs more efficiently and cost-effectively than the previous one leveraging our lessons learned and best practices. Our Life Extension program when completed will provide clean energy for the people of Ontario and lifesaving medical isotopes to the world.”

Bruce Power is the world’s largest operating nuclear facility and a key strategic asset for the province in support of climate change targets and future clean-energy needs, and lifesaving medical isotopes to the world. The company and its partners will refurbish Units 3-8 between 2020 and 2033, a privately funded investment that will generate billions in annual economic benefits in communities throughout the province. It directly and indirectly supports 22,000 jobs annually and injects $4 billion into the province’s economy.

“This contract award underscores the success of our long-term partnership with Bruce Power and we are proud to achieve substantial completion on Unit 6,” said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc., on behalf of Shoreline Power Group. “The success of the Unit 6 refurbishment is a testament to the incredible work of our dedicated teams and trades. We look forward to working with our partners to execute the remainder of this critical project with an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, schedule and cost performance. This work supports a net-zero future, creates economic benefits and helps ensure the supply of clean and reliable electricity to meet Ontario’s growing energy demands.”

The Hon. Todd Smith, Ontario Minister of Energy, applauded the partnership.

“I’m pleased to see Bruce Power secure yet another contract that will see us continue to produce clean, reliable and affordable energy, which is key to supporting Ontario’s economic growth and electrification,” Minister Smith said. “We are proud and fortunate to have a world-class nuclear supply chain that is the envy of the world.”

The Hon. Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, offered his congratulations for the construction completion of the Unit 6 MCR and this new contract with Shoreline Power Group.

“Ontario’s nuclear industry and clean energy supply chain are key to strengthening our province’s competitiveness when attracting new investments that build a strong economy,” said Minister Fedeli. “Bruce Power’s investment will create good jobs for highly-skilled workers and economic activity for communities across the province. Congratulations on this exciting milestone and partnership with Shoreline Power Group.”

About Bruce Power

Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province and life-saving medical isotopes around the world. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is a Canadian-owned partnership of TC Energy, OMERS, the Power Workers’ Union and The Society of United Professionals. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.



