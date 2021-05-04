Bullion Gold Announces the Acquisition of Joannès Lake Property in Bousquet Township, Abitibi

MONTRÉAL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) (“Bullion Gold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Falco Resources Ltd. (“Falco”) to acquire (the “Acquisition”) 100% of the Joannès Lake Property (the “Property”) located on the historical Cadillac Break. The Property consists of 26 claims covering 826 ha located approximately 25 kilometers east of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.

The purchase price for the Property is $70,000, payable in cash at closing of the Acquisition. The Acquisition is an arm’s length transaction and is subject to customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature, including the receipt of all necessary third-party consents and approvals. Bullion expects the completion of the Acquisition to occur in July 2021. With this new acquisition located on the western edge of its Bousquet project, Bullion Gold now covers nearly 7 km along the famous Cadillac-Larder Lake fault while holding nearly 100 claims in one of the prolific gold mining camp in Canada. “This acquisition now allows us to better manage our space and prepare our next exploration programs. We are confident about the gold potential offered by the Bousquet project. Several showings located on the property indicate an interesting gold potential. Several historic drillings have shown continuity” said Jonathan Hamel, President and CEO of Bullion Gold Resources Corp.

Bousquet Property

The Bousquet Property is underlain by meta-sedimentary rocks of the Cadillac, Timiskaming and Pontiac Groups and from volcanic flows and intrusives of the Piche Group. The Cadillac-Larder Lake Break crosses the property for 7.0 km through the center of the property. There are several gold mines found along or adjacent to the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break that cuts across the Bousquet Lake Property. Between 1926 and 2020, in excess of twenty (20) mines have produced over 25 million ounces of gold along the Cadillac Break within the Bousquet-Cadillac district. The Cadillac mining camp is characterized by three types of mineralization related to distinct gold-bearing geological settings: gold-bearing massive sulphide lenses (Bousquet 2 and La Ronde mines), gold-rich polymetallic veins (Doyon and Mouska mines) and auriferous veins associated with regional E-W trending faults (Lapa deposit).

A strong gold mineralized system was discovered in the southern portion of the Bousquet Lake Property. Four gold showings, Decoeur, Paquin East and Paquin West and Calder-Bousquet, were discovered in the early exploration work (1932-1945) on the property. These showings have probably been formed in the same mineralizing episode within regional E-W trending faults. On the Decoeur showing, grades of 8.40 g/t Au over 1.77 m, 4.35 g/t Au over 4.83 and 4.04 g/t Au over 1.52 m were intersected in historical drill holes. On the Paquin showings, 3.73 g/t Au over 5.49 m, 5.91 g/t Au over 3.02 m and 6.84 and 6.53 g/t Au over 2.44 m were intersected in historical drilling. An intercept of 8.09 g/t Au over 2.0 m was also intersected on the Calder-Bousquet gold occurrence.

The gold mineralization is located in a fold zone above the 250m level. Strong possibilities exist that other folds from the same deformation exist laterally or at depth. The Blackfly group of claims has been little explored in the past due to the paucity of outcrops but the use of new geophysical methods can generate good and valid targets from the deposit models of this high quality location within one of the most prolific world-class gold belt.

Gold mineralization was also found in a 2003 drill program in the felsic intrusion (called tonalite) within the Cadillac fault zone. The intrusive is found between two talc-chlorite schist units of the Piche Group. Hole TMN-03-31 intersected 4.75 g/t Au over 1.5 m in quartz veins, veinlets, and zones of silicification and hole TMN-03-08 intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 1.5 m and 0.71 g/t Au over 5.7 m gold also in the tonalite.

The Joannes gold occurrence on the Falco claim block returned grades of 26.46 g/t Au and 19.55 g/t Au over 1.50 m with visible gold identified in each intersection. It may be considered as an extension of the Paquin-Decoeur gold-bearing system. In the north part of the Falco block, hole 17932-16-1 intersected 12.69 g/t Au over 1 m in altered and mineralized sediments.

The Paquin-Decoeur-Joannes gold mineralized system is located just south of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break within the sedimentary formations (greywackes and conglomerates) of the Pontiac Group which is known to host the Canadian Malartic open-pit mine and the Odyssey mine under development located 40 kms to the east of the Bousquet project.

Mr. Gilles Laverdière. P.Geo, director and qualified person under NI 43-101 has read and approved this press release.

About Bullion Gold

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the Province Quebec and British Columbia. For more information on the Corporation, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Hamel

President and CEO

jhamel@bulliongold.ca

514-531-8129

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation’s management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which are available on the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9240ddc5-d731-463f-968d-a6544ed30d4f

CBJ Newsmakers