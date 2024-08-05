Burn Tucker Lachaîne P.C. Expands Focus on Disability Claims Amid Surge in Autoimmune Disease in Canada

Ottawa, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burn Tucker Lachaîne P.C., a leading injury and disability law firm, is expanding its focus on long-term disability claims involving autoimmune diseases, as new data highlights a dramatic rise in these chronic conditions across Canada. The firm reports a growing number of clients seeking legal support after their disability benefits were denied for conditions such as multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, lupus, and autoimmune thyroiditis.

The Rise in Autoimmune Disease Globally and in Canada

Autoimmune diseases used to be quite rare, but now they’re becoming more common so rapidly that many researchers are calling them a “silent epidemic.”

These conditions occur when the immune system mistakenly targets the body’s own tissues, leading to chronic inflammation, organ damage, and significant impacts on quality of life.

Below, we break down what the latest data shows about the rise in autoimmune illnesses globally and in Canada, why experts believe the increase is happening now, and what it means for individuals navigating these conditions.

Key Takeaways

Autoimmune diseases are rising rapidly worldwide: Research from the Sjögren’s Foundation indicates that global autoimmune incidence has been increasing by approximately 19.1% per year, with particularly sharp rises in rheumatologic conditions such as Sjögren’s and lupus.

The most accurate U.S. prevalence estimate to date shows 15 million Americans affected: A 2025 Mayo Clinic analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation reported that 15 million people — or 4.6% of the U.S. population — have at least one autoimmune disease, and over one-third have multiple autoimmune conditions.

Environmental exposures are emerging as major contributors to autoimmune risk: Studies link air pollution, PFAS, and microplastics to immune dysregulation. A 2024 Nature Medicine study found that microplastics were accumulating in human brains and immune cells at levels dramatically higher than in previous years.

Canada has some of the highest autoimmune prevalence rates in the world: Canada has one of the highest global rates of multiple sclerosis, with over 90,000 people (roughly 1 in 400 residents) living with the disease, according to Brain Canada.

At the same time, more than 320,000 Canadians are living with inflammatory bowel disease. That number is projected to reach about 470,000 (1.1% of the population) by 2035, as highlighted in the 2023 Impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Canada report. Together, these trends are putting growing pressure on Canada’s healthcare system.

Women disproportionately carry the burden: According to researchers from Johns Hopkins University, between 65% and 80% of all autoimmune diagnoses occur in women, depending on the condition, due to complex hormonal and genetic factors. This trend is consistent across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Understanding the Autoimmune Surge

Autoimmune diseases happen when the immune system mistakenly targets healthy tissues in the body. This can impact various parts such as the joints, digestive system, skin, thyroid, brain, or even multiple organs at the same time. Historically, almost all types of autoimmune conditions were considered rare or difficult to diagnose, but in the mid-2000s, rates began climbing sharply in industrialized countries. Still, the full picture has just started to emerge.

Multiple large-scale analyses now confirm that this 25-year-long, steady increase is not solely due to improved diagnostic testing, but also reflects a true rise in autoimmune disorders across populations.

A Harvard Medical School report highlights consistent increases in conditions such as type 1 diabetes, lupus, and multiple sclerosis, noting that these upward trends appear across age groups and geographic regions.

This pattern indicates that autoimmune diseases are genuinely becoming more prevalent globally, not merely detected more frequently. Let’s take a closer look at the data.

What the Data Shows

Global Trends

Globally, researchers estimate:

Autoimmune diseases affect roughly 5–8% of the population in high-income countries, making them one of the most common categories of chronic illness.

These increases suggest powerful environmental and lifestyle drivers, alongside genetic susceptibility, are contributing to the global rise in autoimmunity.

A Deeper Look at Global Autoimmune Patterns

Autoimmune diseases are rising worldwide, with increases documented across Europe, Asia, and Australia. A major 2023 UK cohort study by Oxford, Glasgow and Leuven Universities found that 19 autoimmune diseases affect about 10% of the population, with overall incidence rising ~4% from 2000 to 2019.

Conditions such as Graves’ disease, coeliac disease, and Sjögren’s syndrome increased more sharply, while others remained stable or declined, according to findings from The Lancet population-based cohort study. Additional context is available in the BMJ disease-level breakdown.

Similar trends appear across Asia, where South Korea and Japan report rising rates of autoimmune and connective tissue disorders, underscoring a global shift in immune health.

Some autoimmune conditions are appearing earlier in life, with pediatric clinics reporting increased early-onset cases of type 1 diabetes and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. This raises concerns about the long-term health and economic impacts, as younger patients may require decades of treatment.

United States: 2025 JCI Autoimmune Prevalence Study

In January 2025, the Mayo Clinic released one of the largest autoimmune studies ever published, analyzing health records from over 10 million individuals.

Key findings:

15 million Americans have an autoimmune disease.

4.6% national prevalence.

34% of those diagnosed had more than one autoimmune condition.

Autoimmune diseases occur nearly twice as often in women.

This dataset provides the most reliable national estimate to date and reinforces observations that autoimmune diseases are surging among both young and middle-aged adults.

Canada: A High-Burden Autoimmune Landscape

Canada shows distinct autoimmune patterns.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Canada consistently ranks among the highest countries globally for MS prevalence. Current estimates show:

Over 90,000 Canadians live with MS — approximately 1 in 400 people.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis:

320,000 Canadians had IBD in 2023

Prevalence is projected to exceed 400,000 within a decade.

Autoimmune Thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s and Graves’ diseases have been increasing steadily, especially among women ages 30–50. Environmental toxins and variations in iodine intake are areas of research focus.

Autoimmunity and the Microbiome

Scientists have increasingly focused on the gut microbiome (the trillions of bacteria that live in the digestive tract) as a key factor in the development of autoimmune diseases. Modern diets high in processed foods, artificial additives, and low-fibre ingredients can disrupt microbial diversity, weakening the intestinal barrier and promoting chronic inflammation.

Several studies indicate that individuals with autoimmune conditions often exhibit reduced gut microbial diversity and elevated levels of inflammatory microbial strains. For example, patients with Crohn’s disease frequently exhibit depleted populations of beneficial bacteria such as Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, which normally help regulate immune responses. The absence of these protective microbes may contribute to heightened immune sensitivity.

Environmental contaminants such as microplastics and PFAS may also affect gut bacteria. Early research suggests microplastics introduce foreign chemical compounds into digestive tissues, altering microbial activity and potentially triggering immune overreactions. Although this area of research is still evolving, scientists increasingly view the microbiome as one of the most important mechanisms linking environment and immunity.

Why Autoimmune Diseases Are Increasing

1. Environmental Exposures

Microplastics in human organs

A 2024 Nature Medicine–profiled study confirmed microplastic particles in humans:

brains

liver

kidneys

immune cells

Samples from 2024 showed far higher levels of microplastic accumulation than those from 2016.

Researchers believe this could lead to chronic immune activation — a core feature of autoimmune diseases.

Air pollution and immune disease risk

A 2024 Mendelian randomization study demonstrated a strong association between particulate matter (PM2.5) exposure and a higher risk of:

rheumatoid arthritis

lupus

IBD

multiple sclerosis

These findings were consistent across European and Asian populations.

2. Post-Viral Autoimmunity (Including Long COVID)

Viral infections, particularly COVID-19, have been linked to autoimmune activation.

A 2025 PLOS One study found that:

Post-COVID patients had higher rates of new-onset autoimmune disease

Preexisting autoimmune disease increased the likelihood of Long COVID

Women represented a disproportionate share of affected individuals

Researchers suspect that viral interference with immune regulation may trigger or unmask autoimmune conditions.

3. Lifestyle and Modern Environmental Change

Factors contributing include:

Highly processed diets altering gut microbiome composition

Vitamin D deficiency

Hormonal disruptors (e.g., PFAS)

Chronic stress and sleep disruption

Sedentary lifestyles

While genetics play a role, scientists estimate environmental factors may account for up to 70% of autoimmune risk.

4. Genetic Factors: A Piece of the Puzzle, Not the Whole Picture

While genetics influences autoimmune susceptibility, experts now agree that they cannot explain the scale or speed of rising diagnoses. Genetic predisposition follows stable inheritance patterns, meaning widespread, rapid growth in autoimmune disease must be driven by external forces.

For example, identical twin studies show that in conditions like lupus and type 1 diabetes, genetics account for only 20–30% of overall disease risk. This makes autoimmunity different from conditions like cystic fibrosis or sickle-cell disease, where heredity is almost entirely responsible. Instead, autoimmunity arises from a “perfect storm” of genetic vulnerability combined with environmental and lifestyle triggers.

This understanding is especially important because it underscores how quickly autoimmune rates can change. If environmental exposures worsen or spread (such as increased air pollution, synthetic chemical contact, or viral outbreaks), autoimmune rates can rise within a single generation, even if genetics remain constant.

Economic and Social Impact

Autoimmune diseases create significant long-term financial strain.

Many require lifelong treatment.

Biologic medications can cost $15,000–$40,000 per year.

Delayed diagnosis leads to job loss, reduced productivity, and reliance on disability benefits.

Women often carry both the medical and caregiving burdens.

In the U.S., autoimmune diseases are estimated to cost over $100 billion annually, surpassing some cancer categories in direct medical costs.

Canada faces similar pressures as biologic therapy prescriptions rise across provinces.

The Economic Ripple Effect of Autoimmune Disease

Autoimmune diseases create major economic ripple effects, reducing workforce participation and disability claims. They have a financial impact on employers with increased workplace accommodation requests.

MS is a leading cause of neurological disability in young adults. Rheumatoid arthritis and lupus cause chronic pain, fatigue and mobility issues, which lead to long term disability claims. IBD, Crohn’s and colitis all severely impair daily functioning and the ability to work.

Despite the substantial impact these autoimmune diseases have on activities of daily living and capacity to work they often result in denied disability claims. Symptoms such as fatigue and pain cannot be quantified with objective testing and depend largely on subjective reporting. This results in an increased number of litigated cases between individuals and their disability insurance providers and a consequential surge in cases in the courts, further straining publicly-funded systems.

Autoimmune diseases cause public and private financial strain from costly medications, primary care physician visits and specialist consultations. Women (who represent the clear majority of autoimmune patients) experience compounded income loss and caregiving burdens, according to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA).

Nationally, rising rates of autoimmune disease intensify pressure on healthcare systems; in Canada, specialist shortages contribute to delayed diagnoses and higher long-term costs.

Future Trends

Experts expect autoimmune diseases to continue rising into the 2030s due to:

Increased pollution exposure

Microplastic and PFAS accumulation

Post-viral immune dysregulation

Improved detection and awareness

Gene–environment interaction research

AI tools that expand diagnostic capacity

Healthcare systems worldwide are preparing for sustained demand in rheumatology, immunology, gastroenterology, and neurology.

The Human Toll: Quality of Life and Emotional Impact

Autoimmune diseases take a major emotional toll, often causing chronic pain, fatigue, anxiety, and cognitive difficulties that disrupt relationships and work. Research shows patients face nearly double the risk of depression and anxiety compared to the general population (BMJ Mental Health). Many conditions are “invisible illnesses,” leading to misunderstanding and isolation (Harvard Health Publishing).

Conclusion

The rise of autoimmune disease represents one of the most significant health transitions of our generation. The increase is too rapid to be explained by genetics alone and reflects deeper environmental, infectious, and lifestyle shifts that shape how our immune systems function.

Canada, which has some of the highest rates of MS and IBD in the world, is in a great position to take the lead in researching autoimmune triggers and potential treatments.

As autoimmune conditions continue to grow in prevalence, insurers, employers, healthcare providers, and policymakers must understand the scale of the problem and the urgency of investing in prevention, treatment, and support.

If you have an autoimmune disorder and your LTD has been denied….

reach out to an experienced disability lawyer who can help by reviewing your policy, preparing the evidence, and challenging the insurer’s decision.

Contact us by text at 613-777-0992 or through our website to schedule a consultation. We provide free consultations in French or English. In most cases, we represent clients on a contingency fee basis, which means you do not pay legal fees unless you win or reach a settlement.

About Burn Tucker Lachaîne P.C. | Injury and Disability Lawyers

Burn Tucker Lachaine is a bilingual law firm with offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Waterloo, and Hawkesbury, specializing in personal injury and long-term disability claims. Founded by certified litigation specialists Colleen Burn, Laurie Tucker, and Éliane Lachaîne, the firm guides clients through complex insurance disputes, providing clear advice, strong advocacy, and dedicated support to secure fair compensation and protect financial security.

Press inquiries

Burn Tucker Lachaîne P.C. | Injury and Disability Lawyers

https://burntucker.com/

Alison Gilmour

[email protected]

101-1815 Alta Vista Drive, Ottawa, ON K1G 3Y6



CBJ Newsmakers