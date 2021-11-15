Burnie Group first to implement Blue Prism Service Assist in North America

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burnie Group recently completed the first Blue Prism Service Assist implementation in North America. In recognition of its excellence in delivering Blue Prism’s Service Assist solution, Burnie Group was named a Blue Prism Service Assist Certified Partner.

“We are proud to be recognized by Blue Prism as the first services provider to successfully implement Service Assist in North America,” says David Burnie, Principal and Founder of Burnie Group. “Service Assist transformed the performance of our client’s contact center, dramatically reducing average handle time while improving the customer experience and first call resolution.”

“Service Assist is a powerful contact center automation technology that allows activities to be processed by virtual agents while customers are actively engaged with frontline employees,” says Hiba Abdou, Head of Technology and Intelligent Automation at Burnie Group. “We are excited to bring this solution to contact centers across North America to improve the customer experience while delivering significant OpEx reductions.”

Burnie Group is Blue Prism’s first North American partner and a certified capability and delivery provider. It is a leader in building automation centers of excellence and implementing Intelligent Automation solutions. It has transformed clients’ operations in industries including telecommunications, banking, insurance and healthcare, with a focus on contact center, back-office operations and support functions, including finance, HR and IT. In June 2021, Burnie Group won the Blue Prism Regional Business Impact Award for Telecommunications in the Americas.

About Burnie Group

Burnie Group is a Canadian management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance by applying innovative strategy, process excellence, and world-class technology. Burnie Group specializes in Technology and Automation , Strategy , and Operations , and serves clients in industries including banking, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare and private equity. Its programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. Blue Prism has users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Its digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all, freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more, visit www.blueprism.com and follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and LinkedIn .

