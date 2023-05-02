Bus Advertising in the GTA Now Exclusive to PATTISON Outdoor With MiWay Addition

Pictured above: MiWay Bus, in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising company, is now the sole provider of bus advertising in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) thanks to the addition of MiWay to its transit portfolio. The 5-year agreement for advertising rights on MiWay buses commenced on May 1, 2023. PATTISON Outdoor will sell exterior and interior bus advertising on MiWay, the public transit system for the City of Mississauga. MiWay has a fleet of about 500 buses, which allows advertisers to reach commuters in the City of Mississauga.

“We are thrilled to add MiWay to our transit portfolio, further expanding our reach and solidifying our position as Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. With the addition of MiWay, PATTISON Outdoor can now offer local and national advertisers unparalleled access to a growing population of nearly 766,000 Mississauga residents across 179 square kilometres.” Cameron Milne, VP/GM Central Region at PATTISON Outdoor.

Mississauga is Canada’s seventh largest city, and hosts global or Canadian head offices of 60 Fortune 500 companies1. Large industry sectors include pharmaceuticals, banking and finance, electronics, aerospace, and transportation. Points of interest along MiWay routes include major retail shopping centres like Square One Shopping Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, Dixie Outlet Mall and Erin Mills Town Centre. Post-secondary institutions including University of Toronto -Mississauga and Sheridan College – Hazel McCallion Campus are reachable with MiWay. Canada’s largest and busiest airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, is based in Mississauga. The airport saw a record 50.5 million passengers in 20192.

As Ontario’s third largest municipal transit service provider, MiWay serves a growing population of roughly 766,000 across 179 square kilometres in Mississauga. MiWay delivers express, local and school route services. There are about 500 buses in the fleet servicing 65 transit routes. By mid-2024, hybrid-electric buses will make up 41 per cent of the MiWay fleet.

MiWay connects with GO Transit (regional bus and train service), Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) service, Brampton Transit, Milton Transit and Oakville Transit service, enabling travel within Mississauga and across municipal boundaries.

“Adding MiWay to our bus advertising offering is an exciting milestone for PATTISON Outdoor as it allows us to further extend our reach in the Greater Toronto Area,” said Nicholas Campney, Director of Leasing and Legislation at PATTISON Outdoor. “Mississauga is a key market for us, and we are thrilled to be the sole provider of bus advertising in this region, giving local and national advertisers an unmatched opportunity to connect with consumers in this bustling city.”

PATTISON Outdoor’s Transit portfolio is commonly used by Mississauga and Greater Toronto businesses as a mass awareness platform. Thanks to partnerships with every major transit authority in the GTA, advertisers can reach a population of 7.3 million residents with PATTISON Outdoor.3 The new five-year agreement for advertising rights on MiWay buses strengthens the possibilities for local and national advertisers to connect customers to their brands. To learn more about MiWay, visit www.miway.ca.

1 www.fortune.com & City of Mississauga Employment Database.

2 Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

3 Statistics Canada, 2021 Census of Population.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

For more information contact:

Cam Milne

VP/GM, Central Region

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/198b894e-fd8a-4d26-a84d-6eb1c44e812e



CBJ Newsmakers