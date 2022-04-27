Buying a Private Jet: AirSprint’s Latest White Paper Explores the Aircraft Acquisition Process

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirSprint Inc., the Canadian authority in Fractional Jet Ownership, announces the release of a new white paper that takes readers behind the scenes of an aircraft acquisition. For buyers in the market for a private jet, this new document delivers key insights into the complete purchasing process.

In “Buying a Private Jet,” AirSprint outlines how an aircraft is sourced, acquired and onboarded. Learn about the skyrocketing demand for private aviation services since the COVID-19 pandemic and how the market has been affected. Explore the aircraft acquisition timeline with AirSprint’s President & CEO, James Elian, and find out what happens on delivery day. Read about the roles of central AirSprint team members, including Chris Foley, Director of Maintenance, and Adam Fallwell, Director of Flight Operations.

“Buying a Private Jet” also includes interviews with representatives of Textron Aviation and Embraer Executive Jets, the two manufacturers that build and deliver the AirSprint fleet of cutting-edge private jets.

AirSprint’s latest authoritative white paper offers a handy comparison between whole and fractional aircraft ownership, examining important considerations such as cost of ownership and the impact of scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. While each ownership model enables you to travel wherever and whenever you desire, there are significant differences. This informative paper delivers essential information to help you decide which is best for you.

In today’s market, new and pre-owned jets are in demand like never before. “Buying a Private Jet” reveals how working with AirSprint—which has doubled its aircraft fleet over the last four years—can simplify the acquisition process for buyers. With 22 years of Fractional Ownership experience, AirSprint delivers all the benefits of flying privately, with none of the red tape and decision-making associated with whole aircraft ownership.

About AirSprint

AirSprint Private Aviation is a privately-held company with offices in Toronto, Montréal and Calgary. AirSprint maintains the largest fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, a jet collection of Embraer Praetor 500s, Embraer Legacy 450s, Cessna Citations CJ3+ and Cessna Citations CJ2+. AirSprint proudly flies Canadians from coast-to-coast, including service from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal and the Maritimes. AirSprint provides discerning Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry-leading safety standards, exceptional turn-key service and increased flexibility; everything personalized for the Owners’ individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. AirSprint.com

