BYND Cannasoft Enterprises CEO Discusses Latest Developments, Key Objectives in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (CNSX:BYND.CN) (“BYND” or the “Company”), to discuss the Company’s operations, innovations and outlook for the coming year.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2022-interview-bynd-cannasoft-bcan/.

BYND is an Israel-based integrated software/cannabis company focused on the development of its customer relationship management (CRM) platform for the medical cannabis market. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Ben Yaackov discusses the Company’s 20 years in the big data market and the decision to extend its expertise to growers, suppliers and researchers of medicinal cannabis.

“BYND made a strategic decision about two years ago to try to arrange a software that will solve many problems that growers of medical cannabis have. Currently in the final stage of development, the software manages databases while integrating algorithm for maximizing and streamlining growing farms in general, and particularly medical cannabis farms,” he says.

A professional lawyer since 2004, Ben Yaackov also has experience in project management and trading in medicinal cannabis. This combination has resulted in several corporate achievements and provides support for BYND’s objectives moving forward.

“2020, 2021 and the first half of 2022 were challenging and exciting at the same time,” he explains, highlighting BYND’s listing on the Canadian CSE and NASDAQ capital markets earlier this year.

The Company also recently acquired an Israel-based company with a patent-pending CBD treatment product, the EZ-G device, representing a $28 million transaction that Ben Yaackov says will add value to BYND as it seeks regulatory approval and patent registration.

The EZ-G device uses proprietary software (provisional application) to regulate the flow of low-concentration CBD oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to treat candida, dryness, scars and other health issues.

“This, together with our great development in the software field and the preparations of obtaining the license to practice medical cannabis, makes the last two years a period of great prosperity and success,” he adds. “We are confident that it will bring significant value for the Company in the upcoming year.”

Wrapping up 2022 and moving into 2023, Ben Yaackov says he expects to see continued progress in the Company’s software development and sales expansion. Additionally, BYND is in the final stage of obtaining a license to engage in the sale of medical cannabis without connecting with the substance.

“This is a special license that few have in Israel. It allows you to establish products in the medical cannabis field, a label of your own, through an existing grower that has the license to grow medical cannabis in Israel,” he explains. “That will bring us another revenue from the side of selling medical cannabis products, and above all that, I believe that we will significantly advance the new project and finish the patent registration and put other necessary regulations and build a prototype until the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.”

To hear the full interview with SCV, visit: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2022-interview-bynd-cannasoft-bcan/.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND is an integrated software/cannabis company based in Israel.

CRM Software

BYND owns and markets a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product, known as “Benefit CRM.” BYND’s Benefit CRM software enables small and medium-sized businesses to optimize their day-to-day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre activities and asset management. BYND’s next generation Benefit CRM platform is nearing completion and will be ready for BETA testing shortly.

Cannabis CRM

Building on its 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND has recently begun development of an innovative new CRM platform, designed specifically to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry. This new platform will be the first of its kind for the medical cannabis field and the Company is confident it will transform the industry into a more organized, accessible and price transparent market. Data and information collected through the operation of the Cannabis Farm (see below) and the products it produces will allow BYND to test its new Cannabis CRM platform and adjust the platform as necessary. Additionally, operating the Cannabis Farm and selling medical cannabis will bring in additional revenue to further support BYND during the initial roll-out years of its cannabis CRM platform.

Cannabis Farm

BYND is in the process of securing approval for the transfer of a primary growing license for growing medical cannabis in Israel and intends to construct a 3.7 acre farm facility near Ashkelon Israel, to grow medical cannabis. The Company’s plans include the construction of 4 state of the art greenhouses, housing approximately 2.5 acres of total growing area. BYND estimates that, once fully operational its Cannabis farm facility will be able to produce 7,500kg of raw cannabis each year. BYND also intends to work with strategic partners to develop and market new, proprietary cannabis infused products for sale throughout Israel and for export.

For Further Information please refer to information available on the Company’s website: www.cannasoft-crm.com , the CSE’s website: www.thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/bynd-cannasoft-enterprises-inc and on SEDAR: www.sedar.com.

