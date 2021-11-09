C3i Center Inc. Secures CAP Accreditation, Launches New Lab Spinoff

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C3i Center Inc. has strengthened our position as Canada’s leading one-stop contract development and manufacturing organization operating in the cell therapy space with two important developments.

First, we are thrilled to announce that our Montreal Canada-based laboratories have received accreditation from College of American Pathologists Laboratory Accreditation Program (CAP). CAP accreditation is a globally recognized program designed to maintain the highest standard of excellence in laboratory practices. During the accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory records and quality control procedures for the two preceding years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and overall management. The U.S. federal government recognizes CAP as being equal-to or more-stringent-than its own inspection program.

“Securing CAP accreditation is a milestone that reaffirms our long-standing commitment to meeting the most scientifically rigorous requirements for our customers,” says Louisa Petropoulos, CEO of C3i Center Inc. “It speaks to the integrity of our laboratory standards, which in turn support our GMP manufacturing cell and gene therapies and allows us to provide the highest quality results as we help companies move their technologies move from phase 1 trials all the way through to commercialization.”

C3i is also pleased to announce the creation of C3i Laboratories Inc., a private spinoff company that will focus on advancing Canada’s capacity in biomarker, diagnostic and analytical testing.

“Both of these developments speak to our brilliant and dedicated laboratory teams and their capacity to perform at the highest level each and every day,” says Dr. Lambert Busque MD, Center C3i Inc.’s laboratory director and chief medical officer. “This provides great value for our partners, and it’s of critical importance for patients that benefit from cutting-edge cellular and gene therapies.”

About C3i Center Inc.

C3i Center Inc. is a leading CDMO offering turnkey services in the development and commercialization of cell & gene therapies, including CRO, biomarker development immune monitoring services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. In addition, C3i supports Canadian innovations through both cash and in-kind contributions. Founded in 2016, it is based in Montréal, Québec with a satellite office in the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, Ontario. C3i Laboratories Inc. is based in Laval, Québec. http://centrec3i.com



