CAA Club Group of Companies Signs On As New CARP Recommended Insurance Provider

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CARP, Canada’s largest advocacy association for Canadians As We Age, announces that CAA will carry the CARP Recommended Seal as its New Exclusive Auto, Home, Life, Travel and Pet Insurance provider starting April 1, 2023 in Ontario, and May 1, 2023 across the country.

The not-for-profit CARP, and the not-for-profit CAA, (also ranked as Canada’s most trusted brand across all age categories), are two organizations mutually aligned in their commitment to putting members first. Both offer unique value-added benefits, and both advocate for the overall safety and well-being of their coast-to-coast membership base.

“Everyone knows that you should visit and revisit your doctor, dentist, and ophthalmologist on a regular basis; and don’t forget that annual colonoscopy. But no one ever checks their insurance. We diligently and often automatically make our monthly payments without asking if there’s a more comprehensive, more competitive non ageist option somewhere else. I’m proud to say we’ve discovered that there is,” said CARP President and ZoomerMedia CEO and Founder Moses Znaimer.

“Innovation is not a term people often associate with insurance, but the industry has evolved and now CARP is moving along with it,” continued Moses. “All these years, I thought we were offering our members a good deal. But compared to what was offered before, CAA provides better coverage for a better price with better customer support, including for older Canadians who may think it’s too late, too risky, and too expensive to switch. I heartily endorse CAA carrying our respected CARP Recommended Seal. Plainly put, with CAA, CARP members will be better off.”

“CAA Club Group has admired CARP’s powerful advocacy and loyal membership for many years; and, on a personal level, Moses has been a television hero of mine for many more! So, of course we are excited to work directly with Moses and CARP to create a compelling insurance program for their members. We already have a suite of insurance products perfectly suited for CARP Members, like CAA My Pace™, that rewards low-mileage drivers with the freedom to pay only for the actual distance they travel. Moses has the best insights into CARP’s demographic and I look forward to collaborating with him on future innovations,” said Jay Woo, President and CEO, CAA Club Group of Companies.

In conjunction with the partnership, CARP and CAA will be creating tailored educational content for the 350,000+ CARP members which will be produced by CARP affiliate ZoomerMedia’s TV, radio, print, and digital properties including VisionTV, The New Classical FM, Zoomer Radio, and Zoomer Magazine.

On April 1, CARP will introduce a one-stop insurance hub for CARP Recommended Home, Auto, Travel and Life Insurance quotes. To kick-off the new partnership, we will be offering valuable incentives for getting a quote such as a $50 CAA rewards card redeemable for dining and shopping; or a $200 CAA Travel Voucher, or Free CARP Memberships and Zoomer Magazine subscriptions combined.

About CAA Club Group of Companies

For 120 years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. The CAA Club Group of Companies (CCG) is comprised of two automobile clubs, CAA South Central Ontario and CAA Manitoba, providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance, advocacy, and member savings for over 2.5 million members. It also includes the CAA Insurance Company, a national property and casualty insurance company; Echelon Insurance, a national specialty insurer; CCG Advisory Services, offering life and living insurance solutions; and the Orion Travel Insurance Company. CCG is part of the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), a federation of eight independent Clubs across Canada serving over six million members.

About CARP

CARP (also known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons) is a national, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that advocates for improved health care, financial security, and freedom from ageism for Canadians As We Age. With over 350,000 members and 28 chapters across Canada, CARP plays an active role at all levels of government in the creation of policy and legislation that impacts the 45plus. CARP enlists members’ voices to increase its clout as an effective advocate. CARP also has a unique affiliation with ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM), founded by Moses Znaimer in 2008, the leader in speaking to and for the “Zoomer” demographic in Canada. ZoomerMedia’s powerful suite of media channels support CARP’s advocacy. Most CARP members subscribe to ZOOMER Magazine, watch ZoomerTelevision/VisionTV, and listen to Zoomer Radio (AM740/96.7FM/ZoomerRadio.ca). For more information and how to join, visit carp.ca

CARP & ZOOMERMEDIA MEDIA CONTACT:

Leanne Wright

SVP Communications

416-886-6873

[email protected]

CCG MEDIA CONTACT:

Nadia Matos

Manager, External Communications

416-523-0663

[email protected]





CBJ Newsmakers