CAFA Partners With TSC to Spotlight and Support Canadian Fashion Brands

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CAFA (the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards), the esteemed national platform that celebrates and supports the Canadian fashion industry, and TSC, the beloved Canadian shopping and storytelling destination, proudly launch a new initiative to bring together and spotlight an inspiring and diverse group of Canadian fashion brands, that includes ai Toronto Seoul, Biko, Brass & Unity, Judith & Charles, Kaela Kay and more.

Furthering TSC’s commitment to supporting local businesses, communities, and emerging entrepreneurs, TSC has introduced a dedicated “CAFA Shop” on their e-commerce platform offering a curated selection of leading Canadian labels. Launching with 12 brands, with plans to add more throughout the Fall, viewers and shoppers will also have an opportunity to discover the inspiring stories behind the brands during episodes of the popular television show Style Matters hosted by Jeanne Beker airing every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Mandated to grow a stronger appreciation of Canadian talent both at home and abroad, the goal of CAFA as a national platform is to foster the next generation of Canadian talent through an annual awards show and year-round economic development initiatives. The unique partnership with TSC—watched at home by 800K viewers each week and visited by 3.5M online each month—offers a meaningful awareness and commerce opportunity through engaging content and storytelling.

“This impactful partnership brings a wonderful marriage of shopping and storytelling. We have such an abundance of talent in this country and I am so excited for even more people to not only discover and shop the incredible and unique designs our brands offer but also hear the inspiring stories of the designers behind these brands,” says CAFA President, Vicky Milner.

“Today’s consumers shop with intent and purpose, mindful of what they buy and who they buy from. TSC is committed to supporting local businesses, communities and emerging entrepreneurs, which made teaming up with CAFA the right and natural choice. When customers visit the CAFA Shop, they are supporting unique, inspirational, Canadian brands,” says TSC President, Nyla Ahmad.

The brands featured at launch will include Judith & Charles, Biko, Poppy Finch, Cat Janiga, Brass & Unity, Kim Smiley, ai Toronto Seoul, L’Intervalle, Kaela Kay, Sully & Son, Hilary Macmillan and LAMARQUE.

About CAFA

CAFA was created to support and celebrate the Canadian Fashion industry. Through the recognition and promotion of outstanding achievement and emerging talent in Canadian fashion, CAFA is dedicated to generating a stronger appreciation and market for our artists both in Canada and abroad and to support the economic development of the Canadian fashion industry. CAFA is committed to further developing and cultivating our homegrown talent by creating mentorship and financial opportunities as well as establishing collaborative partnerships that strive to unite the fashion community and the various, existing, fashion initiatives around the country. Additional information can be found at www.cafawards.ca.

About TSC

TSC is a leading interactive, multi-channel, Canadian retailer, offering a vast assortment of exclusive products and top brands to its customers. As one of Canada’s most innovative and diversified retailers, TSC incorporates entertainment, inspiration, personalities, and industry leaders to provide a unique shopping experience where customers find exceptional selections in Health & Beauty, Jewellery, Home/Lifestyle, Fashion/Accessories, and Electronics. TSC is part of Rogers Sports & Media, a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI and NYSE: RCI), which is a diversified Canadian communications and media company. Discover more information – and great shopping – at TSC.ca.

