CaiTerra International Energy Corporation Announces Resignation of President

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CaiTerra International Energy Corporation (NEX: CTI.H) (the “Company“) announces the resignation of Ms. Perla Woo as President of the Company, effective November 6, 2019, in order to focus on other commitments.

The Company would like to thank Ms. Woo for her outstanding service and dedication to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Contact InformationCaiTerra International Energy Corporation

Songning Shen

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 875-2129

CBJ Newsmakers