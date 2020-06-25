Thursday, June 25, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Caldas Gold Announces Voting Results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caldas Gold Corp.’s (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF) Special Meeting of Shareholders was held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter acted upon are set out below:
About Caldas GoldCaldas  Gold  is  a  Canadian  junior  mining  company  currently  advancing  a  prefeasibility  study  for  a  major  expansion  and  modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in the Department of Caldas, Colombia with mineral resources  of  2.0  million  ounces  of  gold  in  the  Measured  and  Indicated  categories  and  3.3  million  ounces  in  the  Inferred  category.  A Preliminary  Economic  Assessment  study  (Preliminary  Economic  Assessment  Report,  Marmato  Project,  Colombia, dated February 6, 2020 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.) is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.Additional information on Caldas Gold can be found on its website at www.caldasgold.ca and by reviewing its  profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer (416) 360-4653
investorrelations@caldasgold.com

