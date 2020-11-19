Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund Series A Wins 2020 Lipper Fund Award From Refinitiv

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund Series A (“CVM”), managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., has won the Lipper Fund Award from Refinitiv 2020 Canada.

“We are honoured to receive this award for a second consecutive year and are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our investors and advisors. Thank you for the privilege of managing your hard-earned investments. To our team at Caldwell, thank you for your unwavering commitment and hard work,” said Brendan T.N. Caldwell, President & CEO of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.The CVM won for Best Fund Over Past 5 years in the Canadian Equity category, assessed against 74 other funds.About Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based portfolio manager and investment fund manager that offers mutual fund and pooled fund products to Canadian investors.For additional information regarding the CVM, please contact:Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distribution and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. The Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund (”CVM”) in the Canadian Equity Category for the 5-year period (out of a total of 74 funds) ending 7/31/2020. Performance for CVM (Series A) for the period ended October 31, 2020 is: 3.6% (3 years) and 9.3% (5 years) with corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of 4 (3 years) and 5 (5 years).



