Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. announces risk rating change to the Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund

TORONTO, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. today announced a change to the investment risk rating of the Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) as listed in the following table:

This change will become effective on July 3, 2020 and will be reflected in the Fund’s 2020 annual simplified prospectus and related fund facts, which are expected to be filed on or about July 3, 2020.The risk rating change of the Fund is the result of an annual review based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. No changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or portfolio management of the Fund.Details about the Fund’s risk classification methodology are available on request, at no cost, by calling Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. toll-free at 1-800-256-2441 or by writing to Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., 150 King Street West, Suite 1702, P.O. Box 47, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1J9.For additional information, please contact Brendan T. N. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 1-800-256-2441.Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



