Caldwell Securities Ltd. Announces their Just Hang Up! Public Service Campaign in Foreign Languages

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caldwell Securities Ltd. and their staff are proud to announce the Just Hang Up! public service video campaign recorded in numerous languages.

Our entire country has been in some form of lockdown since March 2020. Canadians are working from home, self isolating and distracted, making them targets for scammers and fraudsters.

People claiming to represent the government are threatening to arrest vulnerable Canadians, seniors, people living alone and new immigrants, to get information in order to steal from them.

“Our Just Hang Up! campaign is seeking to help seniors and new Canadians avoid theft. The most rewarding part about creating these videos is that our staff members, who spoke a foreign language, wanted to contribute and are proud of their efforts to help others”, said Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M. Chairman.

The videos can be see on the Caldwell Securities Ltd. website at www.caldwellsecurities.com and on the Caldwell Securities YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CaldwellSecuritiesLtd .

We will be sharing these videos on social media and with our clients.

Help us to help others by sharing our video within your community.

Caldwell Securities Ltd. is a majority employee-owned firm. We have been providing sophisticated and experienced investment and wealth management advice to individuals and corporations since 1980.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski

Vice President Marketing

enaumovski@caldwellsecurities.com or (416) 862-7755

