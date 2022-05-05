Thursday, May 5, 2022Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cenkos Securities Plc as its nominated adviser and joint broker with effect from today.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793

Cenkos Securities Plc
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie

Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		 Tel: +263 77280 2131


