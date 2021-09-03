Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc New Significant Shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has recently become aware that VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (“VanEck”) discloses on its website that it holds an interest in a total of 473,246 Caledonia shares which equates to 3.90% of the issued share capital of Caledonia and accordingly is a significant shareholder (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

The Company has approached VanEck to seek confirmation of the shareholding disclosed on its website and will provide a further update if and when necessary.

Caledonia is a constituent of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (GDXJ Index) which forms the basis of various passive gold sector investment funds in the North American market, the most significant being the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF.

