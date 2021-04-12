Calexo’s “Watercolors” Cannabis Beverages to be Produced at Tinley’s Long Beach Facility

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that Los Angeles-based Calexo will produce three new zero-calorie sparkling drinks in bottles, and four preservative-free juice beverages in cans at the Company’s Long Beach facility. The Company is also pleased to provide updates on distribution of its branded products and its Long Beach distribution facility buildout.

Calexo’s new line of cannabis-infused sparkling waters, branded as “Watercolors”, will be crafted with natural botanicals and 5mg nano-emulsified THC per 12oz. bottle. Watercolors is designed for sessionable sipping, providing a precisely-dosed, easy-to-control, uplifting experience that is perfect for those looking for an alcohol replacement. With a reported rapid onset effect of 15-minutes and offset of one hour, Calexo offers consumers the ability to control their dosing through a variety of delicious options. These products will be available for retail and home delivery in select California markets in three “colors”: Fuschia, Spring, and Sea.

Calexo’s refreshed line of juice products, now in development, will include four all-natural, preservative-free flavours in convenient, recyclable aluminum cans. These products are made possible by the Company’s heat pasteurization tunnel, which enables shelf-stable drinks to be manufactured without preservatives. The Company believes it is the only such equipment available in a cannabis-licensed facility in California.

“We are energized to collaborate with Calexo, a unique troupe of creative and social change-makers, to produce seven innovative, head-turning and smile-inducing drinks,” said Ted Zittell, a director of Tinley. “Calexo will benefit from the Company’s investment in industry-leading capabilities for infused-beverages across multiple manufacturing platforms, for classic glass bottles, mini-bottles, and cans. Our tunnel pasteurization capabilities enable new opportunities for preservative-free innovation—the perfect match for Calexo’s brand vision.”

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the Tinley team,” said Ian Colon, CEO of Calexo. “Tinley’s exceptional manufacturing facility offers special formulation and production solutions to uncompromising brands like Calexo. We’re looking forward to working together to expand our range of innovative beverages so that more people can experience Calexo’s delicious and health-conscious drinks.”

Other Tinley’s Corporate Updates

The Company is pleased to report progress on other facets of the Company’s operations:

The 60-day notice period for Health Canada’s Notice of New Cannabis Products (NNCP) submitted for the Canadian versions of the Tinley’s ’27™ products has now passed without issue. The Company experienced challenges with its Canadian bottle, which differs from the bottle it uses for these products in California. As a result, it was unable to meet a deadline for a provincial board’s purchase request. However, the Company has now received satisfactory test results for modified packaging, and it is therefore working to make these products available to all provincial buyers. The 60-day period for the NNCP’s submitted for Tinley’s carbonated, ready-to-drink products has not fully elapsed but is expected to do so on or about the first week of June.

The Company has now received a purchase order from the previously-disclosed Tennessee distributor. The Company is working with Littman Brothers, one of the state’s most established beverage distributors, to sell in and promote all seven Beckett’s SKUs to on-premise and retail accounts, mainly in the Nashville area. Nashville is the #1 market for the Todd Chrisley television programs on NBCU’s USA Networks. Todd and his family will be supporting the brand’s growth through their television and social media assets, as well as through personal appearances throughout the city.

BevMo!, recently acquired by national home delivery company GoPuff, has requested the new Beckett’s Tonics™ 12 fl. oz bottle format for all four of the Company’s ready-to-drink cocktails. These products are now in the process of shipping to BevMo’s stores throughout California.

The Company has received the final permit required to complete the remaining tenant improvements on its Long Beach facility so that the Company can receive a distribution license from California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control. This additional licence will allow the Company to provide an additional service for its co-packing clients. The key benefits of this additional service include reducing the time needed to complete State compliance testing and permitting clients to select from a wider base of third-party distributors that do not have warehousing capabilities for beverages.

The Company continues to progress through its co-packing client onboarding processes for the previously-disclosed pipeline of clients, as well as increase dispensary and mainstream store listings and home delivery options for its infused and non-infused branded products. The Company reminds constituents that it does not publicly disclose the financial or other details of its co-packing, distribution, influencer and other client and supplier agreements, in consideration of the interests of these parties and the Company, except if and as required by regulators.

About Calexo

Founded by artists and creatives in 2019, Calexo launched its first sparkling Cannabis drinks in 2020. The Calexo team reflects an intersectional prism of BIPOC, LGBTQ folks, women, immigrants and allies, working together to empower our communities through creative experiences. Calexo’s products include sparkling cannabis beverages made with all-natural fruit juices, botanicals and nano-emulsified THC, precisely dosed for an easy-to-control, uplifting experience that brings a smile to your mind. Calexo beverages are meant for sharing, sipping and savoring with rapid onset of 15-minutes and an offset of one hour. The brand is committed to always using carefully-selected, premium ingredients with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colours. To learn more, visit www.calexo.co, high-five the brand on Instagram @drinkcalexo, or e-mail info@calexo.co.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett’s Tonics

The Tinley Beverage Company (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY) manufactures the Becketts Classics™ and Beckett’s 27™ line of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused spirits and cocktails. Beckett’s products are available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as online across the United States. Tinley also offers cannabis-infused versions of these products in licensed dispensaries throughout California. Expansion to Canada is underway for both product lines. Tinley’s facility in Long Beach California contains the state’s most versatile and technologically-advanced cannabis-licensed beverage manufacturing equipment. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com , www.drinktinley.com , Instagram @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information on The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett’s Tonics, please contact:

The Tinley Beverage Company

Richard Gillis

(310) 507-9146

info@drinktinley.com

Twitter: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

www.drinktinley.com

OTC:TNYBF CSE:TNY

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/237e054c-3e55-4929-ad0e-69ce342c03f0

CBJ Newsmakers