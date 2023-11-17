Calgary Health Foundation appoints Paul Rossmann as new Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Calgary, AB, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CALGARY – Respected community builder and leader, Paul Rossmann will be joining Calgary Health Foundation as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective March 6. As part of Calgary Health Foundations ongoing commitment to enhancing organizational capabilities and driving positive change, Paul will bring diverse experience and expertise to this new role.

Paul offers a wealth of expertise in philanthropy and engagement. He comes to Calgary Health Foundation from Mount Royal University (MRU), where as Vice President of University Advancement he has led MRU’s fundraising, alumni relations, government relations, and marketing and communications teams for the past eight years. Prior to that, he worked in executive and consulting roles in the financial services industry in the areas of strategy, governance, stakeholder relations, communications, and corporate services.

“As our COO, Paul will work closely with our dedicated team, volunteers, and stakeholders to further strengthen our impact and expand our reach. He will oversee day-to-day operations, optimize our internal processes, and drive strategic initiatives that align with our mission and values. We are confident that Paul will bring motivating perspectives, valuable insights, and a strong commitment to excellence to our organization. We are excited to continue to build on our momentum of growth and success and look forward to the positive impact he will make in advancing our mission and serving our community.” Murray Sigler, Calgary Health Foundation President & CEO.

Paul has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a proven track record of achieving strong results. He is committed to cultivating a collaborative and inclusive work environment, fostering excellence, and building performance. He particularly enjoys meeting donors and connecting them to meaningful and impactful funding opportunities.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Calgary Health Foundation. I look forward to working with the team as we expand our reach and impact, inspiring and connecting more donors to giving opportunities that will lead to extraordinary health programs and outcomes.” Paul Rossmann

The Calgary Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization uniting our donors, four hospitals, care providers, and community partners with the ambitious aim of revolutionizing health outcomes. Through deep cooperation, unrelenting persistence and a sharp focus on care, wellness and research, we are unyielding in our efforts to ensure Calgarians receive the most progressive care in the world — because our loved ones and yours deserve nothing less. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca



