Calian Acquires Canadian-based InField Scientific Expanding Company’s Electromagnetic Security and Control Capabilities

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space, healthcare and other critical infrastructure sectors announced today an acquisition of InField Scientific Inc., a Quebec-based engineering company internationally recognized in electromagnetic environmental effects (E3). Effective immediately, this small, strategic acquisition expands Calian’s defence portfolio enabling the company to deliver end-to-end electromagnetic solutions to expand into new markets, strengthen defence customer impact and support future growth.

Founded in 1994, InField Scientific has a global reputation as a trusted partner with deep E3 expertise and qualification trials experience to ensure the reliable and secure operations of military systems including the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy. Working with partners like Lockheed Martin on the new River-class destroyer project (formerly Canadian Surface Combatant), Calian and InField Scientific will be supporting Canada’s largest and most advanced next-generation destroyers. This historic investment will recapitalize the Royal Canadian Navy’s surface fleet, with production extending well into 2050.

“This acquisition directly strengthens relationships and enhances Calian’s defence capabilities at a time when the need to protect national sovereignty is rapidly increasing,” said Chris Pogue, President Defence and Space, Calian Group. “Combining the bench strength of both teams, we can now deliver superior end-to-end capabilities to customers and accelerate the delivery of electromagnetic solutions for Canada and allied nations. In addition, it provides geographic expansion into new defence markets, strengthens our relationships with Lockheed Martin and the Royal Canadian Navy and positions Calian for future naval opportunities.”

E3, a broad term that encompasses all electromagnetic energy disciplines including electromagnetic interference (EMI) and compatibility (EMI/EMC, computational electromagnetics (CEM) modeling, radiation hazards (RADHAZ) and radio frequency (RF) emissions, is critical in platform design optimization, performance, security, safety and reliability of electronic systems, equipment and personnel. This acquisition generates immediate operational and commercial synergies between Calian’s RF emissions team and the InField EMI/EMC team. By pooling engineering talent, laboratory and field-testing expertise, and market access, the combined E3 team will broaden its services scope and integrate modelling-to-test workflows to larger, more competitive bids for sovereign and allied procurements. This acquisition further strengthens Calian’s commitment to data sovereignty, enhancing our ability to keep critical data in Canada while expanding support to NATO and allied defence customers and partners.

“We are excited to join a leading Canadian defence company with a successful track record of mission-critical execution. This partnership will enable our team to scale our reach while maintaining our technical focus and unwavering commitment to our customers,” said Dr. Amy Pinchuk, Founder, President of InField Scientific. “We look forward to working with Calian to deliver robust E3 and RADHAZ solutions that meet the stringent security, performance and data sovereignty requirements of global defence customers and partners.

