Calian and Saulteaux Tribal Nation Partner to Deliver Emergency Management and Preparedness Services to Manitoba First Nations

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has partnered with Saulteaux Tribal Nation L.P., a First Nations-owned and operated company in Manitoba, to deliver emergency management services and best practices to other First Nations in the province.Calian and Saulteaux are formalizing the unique partnership at a signing ceremony today. The unique agreement is designed to help Manitoba’s First Nations increase resilience and emergency management independence, and to build community capacity and economic opportunity. The partnership represents the changing nature of Indigenous business relationships in Canada and a collective goal to support the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action, which urged the corporate sector to adopt a reconciliation framework and commit to meaningful consultation and respectful relationships with Indigenous peoples.Communities in remote or isolated areas can be disproportionately affected by emergencies or disasters. They can face logistical difficulties in their access to emergency services, for instance. After a flood or storm, infrastructure like roads, electricity and telecommunications networks can take longer to bring back online than communities in less isolated areas. In recent years, First Nations in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba have faced evacuations and states of emergency due to wildfires, storms and floods, highlighting a clear need to increase local resilience and preparedness.“It is an honour for Calian to be part of such an important partnership, which evolved from our groundbreaking work with the six nations of the Interlake Reserves Tribal Council. I look forward to working with Saulteaux to increase community resilience and capacity in the province,” said Donald Whitty, VP Learning, Calian. “These vital services and capacities are needed for communities facing a rising number of disasters.”“We recognize that, in this day and age, partnerships work very effectively for the private and public sectors to provide necessary capacity. We are excited about the possibility of helping First Nation communities in Manitoba and Canada build resilience and preparedness for any emergency. We recently faced an emergency disaster where we saw the results of our partnership with Calian. With their expertise combined with the capacity of our Interlake Reserves Tribal Council staff, Calian was instrumental in delivering results in response to the snowstorm and power outage that occurred on Thanksgiving weekend. This is all about getting our communities to where they need to be: protected and emergency-ready,” stated Cornell McLean, Saulteaux Chairman and Chief from Lake Manitoba First Nation.Karl Zadnik, Chief Executive Officer, Saulteaux, added: “We have worked with Calian for the past two years, which has helped us immensely in building the necessary capacity to help weather any future emergency events. With this knowledge and ability, we want to help all communities be ready in an emergency. Most First Nation communities don’t have the infrastructure that all big cities enjoy, which places them at a disadvantage. Having a strong emergency management plan is essential.”“I would like to congratulate both our Emergency Management team and the Interlake Reserves Tribal Council for leading this meaningful work, for building a strong relationship over several years, and for securing this important agreement for First Nations and Manitoba,” stated Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian. “Thank you to all of the Chiefs, Elders and community members who helped make this possible. I am hopeful this is only the beginning as we work towards a long-lasting, results-oriented partnership.”About Saulteaux Tribal Nation L.P.Saulteaux Tribal Nation L.P. is a First Nations-owned and operated company whose purpose is to bring emergency management best practices to Manitoba First Nations in partnership with Calian Emergency Management. Saulteaux is a subsidiary of the Interlake Reserves Tribal Council Inc. (IRTC), a partnership of six Manitoba Interlake communities working together to advance the collective well-being of members from the following communities: Dauphin River First Nation; Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation; Lake Manitoba First Nation; Little Saskatchewan First Nation; Peguis First Nation; and Pinaymootang First Nation.About Calian Emergency ManagementCalian Emergency Management helps people, organizations, governments and communities prepare for events where the consequences of failure are unacceptable. Having undertaken some of the largest and most complex emergency management and security exercise programs in Canada, we combine subject matter expertise with the rigor, resources, and consulting capabilities of a large corporate organization, as well as proprietary tools to deliver a high-quality learning environment. Our team of accredited experts offers a holistic suite of complex, multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional emergency management solutions tailored to the needs of any organization. We help clients in their journey to enhance resilience and improve their capabilities and capacity to prepare, respond and recover from emergencies.About CalianCalian employs over 3,300 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com or contact us at ir@calian.com DISCLAIMERCertain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

