Calian Wins Contract to Support Clinical Trial for ZYUS Life Sciences’ Lead Drug Product Candidate

OTTAWA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions has won a contract to support a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ZYUS Life Science’s Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain.

Calian’s full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) will apply its extensive clinical trial management experience to support a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Trichomylin softgel capsules. The trial will be structured as a double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized, multiple dose escalation study.

“Calian will apply our industry-leading expertise to support this Phase 2 Clinical Trial and further ZYUS’ pursuit of transformational impact on patients’ lives,” says Derek Clark, President, Calian Health. “We are excited to help discover the potential of Trichomylin softgel capsules in addressing chronic pain—furthering our core commitment to help the world lead healthy lives.”

Trichomylin softgel capsules have been formulated with a proprietary fixed-dose combination, specifically designed for the management of chronic pain. The trial will assess the preliminary efficacy, safety and tolerability of Trichomylin softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain. Calian will provide full-service, end-to-end expertise to support this trial, including medical writing, regulatory affairs, clinical operations, site monitoring, data management, medical monitoring and quality assurance.

“We are pleased to announce ZYUS’ partnership with Calian,” said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. “This Phase 2 Clinical Trial represents a landmark moment in our mission to advance non-opioid-based therapies as a viable alternative for managing pain. By collaborating with an industry leading contract research organization with extensive experience in clinical trial management, we can leverage invaluable knowledge and expertise.”

Calian has delivered sophisticated, full-service clinical trial execution to exceed customer expectations for over 20 years. We are dedicated to the principles that guide our team every day: teamwork, integrity and a commitment to our customers. Learn more about our full-suite of CRO solutions.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing company for 40 years, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS is a publicly traded Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of regulated cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates. Through clinical research, ZYUS is committed to furthering the understanding of cannabinoids with the clinical development of its pharmaceutical drug product candidates and intellectual property activities to protect its novel formulations. Additionally, ZYUS is dedicated to delivering high quality, cGMP/EU GMP-compliant cannabinoid products to patients through the exempt global medical market. The ZYUS vision is to reimagine the potential of pain therapeutics by pursuing regulatory approval of cannabinoid formulations and elevating cannabinoids as a standard of care in pursuit of transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ZYUSCorp.

