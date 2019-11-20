Calibre Mining: Conversion of B2Gold’s US$10 Million Debenture

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) announced that it exercised its right to redeem the outstanding principal amount owing pursuant to the convertible debenture (the “Debenture”), issued by the Company to B2Gold Corp. (“B2Gold”) on October 15, 2019 as part of the purchase consideration for the producing El Limon and La Libertad gold mines.

Accordingly, Calibre will issue 17,618,667 common shares (the “Debenture Shares”) to B2Gold which will result in B2Gold’s direct equity interest in Calibre increasing from approximately 30% to approximately 34%. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD“Russell Ball”Russell Ball, Chief Executive OfficerFor further information, please contact:Ryan King

